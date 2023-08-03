In an attempt to keep their championship window open, the Golden State Warriors made a shocking move this offseason acquiring future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul in a trade with the Washington Wizards. Some have already begun questioning Paul's fit with the Warriors including asking him directly during Summer League. While it's still too early to know for sure how the Warriors plan on using Paul, there's no denying that he's still a solid player despite being in the twilight of his career. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently made an appearance on ESPN's NBA Today and revealed why he compares Paul to Hall of Fame NBA guard Reggie Miller.

“One of the funny things about this league is you compete against people, and especially if you see someone in the playoffs over and over again like we did with Chris in Houston, and then all of a sudden you're teammates or you're coaching someone and you laugh at moments like this where you're at each other's throats for much of your career,” Steve Kerr said. “Reggie Miller and I played against each other in college and the pros as well. And I used to hate Reggie. . .and then we became broadcast partners and he became a great friend. I feel like that's kind of how it's going to be with Chris. We all hated him because we were competing and he was so good. And now that's our guy and we love him.”

The Phoenix Suns traded Chris Paul to the Wizards in the Bradley Beal trade and then the Wizards traded him to the Warriors for Jordan Poole.