Draymond Green and Jordan Poole have been the center of attention on the Golden State Warriors roster. The two have had a lot of tension and unspoken beef with one another. This was all since Green punched the now Washington Wizards guard at last year's training camp. Although, other members of the Steve Kerr-led team still kept their relationship with Poole after the trade. Notably, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were even spotted with the young star.

The NBA offseason is often used for training and honing skills such that stars do not get rusty when the season kicks off. A lot of players tend to train with one another to learn from each other and even get mentorship from veterans. These workouts may be a sign of a healthy relationship between players. But, it was a surprise to most fans when Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson trained with Jordan Poole, knowing that their Warriors teammate had a lot to say about the Wizards guard.

Fans took note of this and hilariously trolled Draymond Green for not being part of the workout.

“Don't let Draymond see this,” a Warriors fan wrote.

Don't let Draymond see this — Brandon (@BrandonRayner3) August 2, 2023

“Where Draymond at tho,” and “Where Draymond? Get the band back together,” were also huge sentiments that Golden State faithful had.

Where draymokd at tho v — Marco Miller (@MarcoMi97494536) August 2, 2023

Some even alluded to the departure of Jordan Poole and Kevin Durant being due to Draymond.

“Dray really the reason KD and Poole gone,” they said.

Dray really the reason KD and Poole gone 😂. — nights watch (@hvrmvn) August 2, 2023

Where was Dray when his teammates and ex-teammates were training during this offseason?