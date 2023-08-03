It's safe to say that the Golden State Warriors have had some pretty good teams in their time. Evidently, a lot of those are recent, with the dynasty which saw them win three championships in four seasons and then another a few years later unsurprisingly dominating this list.

But how do those teams compare to other great Warriors' teams in history? This a franchise with seven championships to its name and which has had plenty of great players walk through the door, so those recent teams aren't the only great ones in their history.

Let's take a look at how they compare by looking at the ten greatest Warriors teams in franchise history, ranked.

10. 1963-64

The San Francisco Warriors entered the '63-64 season on the back of a 31-49, but led by a Nate Thurmond/Wilt Chamberlain front court they improved that to 48-32 and earned the number one seed in the West, which in those days automatically earned them a spot in the Division Finals. In a topsy-turvy series against the St. Louis Hawks, they prevailed 4-3 courtesy of a 39-point, 30-rebound Chamberlain effort in Game 7 to take them through to the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, once there they ran into a Boston Celtics team in the midst of eight successive championships and were beaten 4-1, but nonetheless this team was good enough to sneak inside the top ten Warriors teams of all time.

9. 2018-19

On talent alone, this is not just one of the best Warriors teams of all time, but one of the best teams of all time. Curry, Durant, Thompson and Green were among the starters, helped ably by Andre Iguodala – not a bad line-up. But despite their talent, this was a team which had spent a long time at the top, and when they came up against a fresh-faced Toronto Raptors side in the NBA Finals they went down in six games. That failure to achieve the ultimate success bumped this side a long way down the list, but it's certainly not for a lack of ability.

8. 1946-47

We now hark all the way back to the beginning, to the first season of the Warriors' existence. Then the Philadelphia Warriors and competing in the Basketball Association of America, this team went 35-25 to finish second in the Eastern Division. The Washington Capitals were clearly the best team in it during the regular season, winning 49 games, but they were knocked out by Chicago in the BAA Semifinals, carving a path for the Warriors to win. After knocking out St. Louis 2-1 then New York 2-0 to make the BAA Finals, this Warriors team, led by Joe Fulks, proved far too good and acquired their first ever championship with a 4-1 series win.

7. 1955-56

A little under a decade after that first championship, the Warriors put together the best season to that point of their history, finishing first in the East with a 45-27 record. With names like Paul Arizin, Neil Johnston and Jack George at their disposal, they just snuck through the Division Finals with a 3-2 win over Syracuse. Once in the NBA Finals, however, they proved they were well and truly worthy championship winners, disposing of Fort Wayne 4-1 to pick up their second title.

6. 2021-22

The 2021-22 Warriors maintained the core of the dynasty, Kevin Durant aside, with each of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green still under the watchful eye of Steve Kerr heading into this season. But with each of them well into their 30s and with Thompson coming back off a couple of significant injuries, a championship didn't look overly likely heading into the season. But this group of Warriors, ably supported by the likes of Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney, worked their way through everyone in their path, knocking out the Denver Nuggets in five games, the Memphis Grizzlies in six and the Dallas Mavericks in five before finally beating the Boston Celtics in six games to record a famous seventh championship.

5. 1974-75

Nearly 20 years after their previous championship, the Warriors entered the 1974-75 season with a very well-balanced roster and made the most of it, winning 48 games to grab the first seed in the West. A couple of tough series ensued, with six games needed to dispose of the Seattle Supersonics and seven to beat the Chicago Bulls, but once they made the NBA Finals they made clear their intentions. Led by Rick Barry, who won the Finals MVP Award on the back of 39.5 points per game in the Finals, they swept the Washington Bullets for their third championship.

4. 2015-16

Now we get to the modern era, to the dynasty which won three championships in four years with undoubtedly one of the greatest teams in history. This incarnation was pretty damn good – in fact in some ways they were the best, winning 73 games throughout the course of the season. Unfortunately, they will also go down as the first team to concede a 3-1 NBA Finals lead, with LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and the Cleveland Cavaliers winning the final three games of the season to snatch the championship out of the Warriors' grasp. Perhaps it's unfair to have this team ranked higher than others which achieved the ultimate success, but come on – a 73-win season, each of Curry, Thompson and Green in their prime. This team was freakishly good.

3. 2014-15

The Warriors dynasty all began back in 2014-15, a season which they entered with plenty of optimism and even more motivation after a 51-win regular season the year prior was followed by a first round exit in the playoffs. They bounced back from that disappointment with ferocity, winning 67 games to secure the one-seed in the West, before going on a tear in the playoffs. With Steph Curry leading the way after his first MVP, they dropped just five games in the postseason, ultimately beating out a very talented Cavaliers' team in two games in the NBA Finals to give this group their first chip.

2. 2017-18

In their second year with Kevin Durant, the 2017-18 incarnation of the Golden State Warriors was always going to take some beating, and so it proved. They weren't as dominant as they were capable of in the regular season, winning only (only being a relative term) 58 games and finishing second in the Western Conference, but as expected they flicked a switch. They had no problems working their way through to the Western Conference Finals, dropping just two games on the way, but once faced with the Houston Rockets they met some problems. Incredibly, given their talent level, they found themselves 3-2 down against James Harden, Chris Paul and the Rockets, but an unfortunately timed hamstring injury to the latter helped them bounce back with a couple of wins to make yet another NBA Finals. Again, they were faced with the Cavs, and after a famous victory against one of LeBron's greatest ever performances in Game 1, they went on to record a series sweep, with Durant recording his second Finals MVP Award in as many years.

1. 2016-17

In a list including some incredible teams, the 2016-17 edition of the Warriors stands out as the best. After the disappointment of the year before, when they blew a 3-1 Finals lead against the Cavs, a team which was coming off a 73-win regular season went and added arguably the best player in the world in Kevin Durant, and unsurprisingly they were pretty good. They ended the season the number one ranked offensive team and the number two ranked defensive team – led by Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green – and won 67 games to finish top of the West. And once in the postseason, they were simply unstoppable. This remarkable team swept the first round, swept the Conference Semis, swept the Conference Finals, before winning the NBA Finals against – of course – the Cavs in five games to round out one of the most dominant seasons in the history of the NBA.