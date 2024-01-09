Dillon Johnson gave it his best effort vs. Michigan but ultimately came up short in an injury-saddled finish.

The Washington football team came into Monday, January 8th's NCAA Football Championship Game with plenty of hope despite a lingering injury to star running back Dillon Johnson.

The Huskies hung close with Michigan and had plenty of opportunities to make the game even closer in the second half before ultimately falling, 34-13, to their newly minted Big Ten rivals from the Midwest.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had a painful reaction after the tough Monday night loss. Johnson headed to the injury tent after his first carry vs. the Wolverines, a sign of impending challenges to come.

As the seconds ticked down on the clock, Huskies star running back Dillon Johnson was left to wonder what might have been after a game in which he wasn't permitted to play his best football due to injury.

Johnson's Injury vs. Michigan Football, Explained

Coach Kalen DeBoer's Washington Huskies ultimately succumbed to Michigan football by a final score of 34-13 in Houston, Texas as Johnson watched from the sidelines.

A combination of great defense, an early lead by the Wolverines, and a troublesome foot injury led to a forgettable night for Johnson, who had just 33 yards on 11 carries.

He was outpaced by Michigan football's Blake Corum, who had 134 yards and two touchdowns.

Reporter Pete Thamel shared the bitter truth of how Johnson's injury affected his play.

“It just sucks, bro,” Johnson said. “The only good thing working was my left ankle, and the first play of the game, I got a high ankle sprain and it's not really much I could really do.”

Washington Football's Running Game Problem

Few expected Coach DeBoer's team to outrush the Wolverines on the evening, but even fewer expected Michigan to dominate the way they did.

The Wolverines tallied 303 yards to just 46 for Washington football, a glaring stat on a day when the Huskies seemed so close yet so far away from the opening kickoff onward.

Washington football finished 14-1 on the season, their best record since college football studio analyst and ex-coach Rick Neuheisel's crew went 11-1 in the year 2000.