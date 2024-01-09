Will Dillon Johnson remain healthy?

The College Football Playoff National Championship was just starting for the Washington football program. Kalen DeBoer and the Huskies immediately gave up a touchdown to Michigan which needed to be answered back. In the process, the Michael Penix Jr.-led offense had to rush to get some yardage off. Little would they know that it could have cost them Dillon Johnson.

The Washington football squad saw Dillon Johnson go down after just one attempt to rush. Kalen DeBoer and the Huskies had to err on the side of caution and put him into the injury tent. He has returned to the field for the College Football Playoff National Championship square-off against Michigan. But, concerns of an aggravated ankle or knee injury remain high after their semifinal win.

Although, it seems all good for the young running back. Deboer has utilized him some more after the injury scare. So far in the first quarter of action, the elite rusher has three carries to help the Huskies march down for 14 yards. He has gotten some help with Jalen McMillan who has totaled nine yards on a single carry.

The Michael Penix Jr.-led Washington football offense is falling behind in this national title battle. They are behind two touchdowns both with extra points even before the clock for the first quarter has run its course. Their current pace of 5.2 yards per play will not cut it if JJ McCarthy and Michigan continue to outgun them with 14.2 for the rest of the night.

There is still a lot of time for them to get back into it and they will need Johnson.