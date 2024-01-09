Michael Penix Jr., in the aftermath of Washington football's CFP title defeat to Michigan, evidently took the loss to heart.

Oh to come so close yet end up being far away from one's ultimate goal. There may be no bigger heartbreak in all of sports than to make the championship game only to come second. This is the exact predicament member of the Washington Huskies football program, none more prominent than quarterback Michael Penix Jr., currently find themselves in after suffering a dispiriting 35-14 loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Things simply did not go according to plan for Michael Penix Jr. and the rest of the Washington football program. Penix, in the aftermath of their defeat to Michigan, evidently took the loss to heart as he exited the field with a towel draped all over his face inside his helmet — presumably to cover the tears streaming down his face. He was also walking a bit gingerly as he held onto his abdomen, reeling from the physical pain the Wolverines defense inflicted upon him.

Per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team:

A battered Michael Penix walks off the field for the final time in his college career…pic.twitter.com/DFXpVVXu4D — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2024

Michael Penix Jr., who is set to make the jump to the NFL next season after a total of six years (due to COVID extension rules) in college football, would have wanted to end his illustrious NCAA career on a high. After all, this is the first time that the 23-year old found himself in the national title game.

Penix, however, was held in check by a stifling Michigan defense. The Washington QB completed just 27 of his 51 passes, with plenty of those passes being complete airmails to open or semi-open receivers. He threw just one touchdown against two interceptions, with the Washington offense going cold at the worst possible time as they see their undefeated season come to an end in ignominious fashion.

The 23-year old quarterback wasn't alone in taking the loss to Michigan to heart. Washington wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk, who caught four passes for 37 yards, was also the subject of a cold photograph as he looked at a celebrating Wolverines side.

Per Pete Thamel of ESPN:

UW’s Ja’Lynn Polk watching the trophy ceremony. pic.twitter.com/i6bs5mv9LJ — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 9, 2024

These defeats should only harden Washington football alums Michael Penix Jr. and Ja'Lynn Polk moving forward as they take the next step in their careers and ply their trade in the NFL gridiron.