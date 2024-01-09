Washington football quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is not using any injury as an excuse for his performance in the national championship game.

Washington football quarterback Michael Penix Jr. isn't making any excuses for his play during the national championship game against Michigan. Penix Jr. has battled injuries throughout his career and got knocked around a good amount in the game, but insists that his health wasn't an issue for him.

“I'm just happy that I was able to finish it with the guys. I knew that I didn't want them to take me out of that game because I've been through it too much,” Penix Jr. said, per 247 Sports. “And I knew that no matter what, I was going to make sure I finished for the guys. And just give it my all.”

The Michael Penix Performance

Michael Penix Jr. finished the national championship game with 255 yards passing, with one touchdown and two interceptions. Michigan ended up defeating Washington, 34-13. Penix Jr. seemed to limp at different points during the game and struggled to connect with his receivers, including on a fourth-down play in the first half when the gunslinger had a wide open target down the field.

“I'm not healthy, but I'll be there. I'm good. It's nothing major. I know that for sure. I talked with the doctors and stuff like that. It's nothing major,” Penix Jr. added. “If I had to play tomorrow, I'll play. I'm good.”

Michael Penix Jr. ends his college career following the loss in the CFP final. He will now try his luck in the NFL. Washington football finished their final year in the Pac-12 Conference with a 14-1 record. Washington now heads to the Big Ten Conference along with Oregon, USC and UCLA for 2024 competition.