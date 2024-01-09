Washington football quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is keeping his head high after the team lost to Michigan in the national championship game.

Washington football quarterback Michael Penix Jr. came up short in the College Football Playoff title game, losing to Michigan on Monday night. Penix Jr. reflected on his college career following the game, and tried to look on the bright side.

“In my career, it was a lot. I feel like everything happened for a reason. Everybody knows my story,” Penix Jr. said, per 247 Sports. “I've been through a lot. I've had ups and downs.”

Michael Penix Jr. threw two interceptions for Washington, which hurt the team as it struggled to find offense. Michigan won the game 34-13 following some outstanding production from their running game and solid defensive play. Penix Jr. refused to get too down about the final result.

“I'm thankful for it all. I'm super blessed. Obviously, to me, Coach DeBoer, at Indiana, to lead me here, to be playing for the biggest game in college football, but obviously it didn't come out how we wanted it to,” Penix Jr. added. “But I know each player on this team, they gave it their all, and it wasn't enough today.”

The future is uncertain for Michael Penix Jr., who finished the game passing for 255 yards and a touchdown, along with the two picks. Penix Jr. struggled to find his receivers at times and appeared rushed in the pocket, harried by the Wolverines defense. It was his last college game, as his college eligibility has been used up. Penix Jr. will now try his luck in the NFL.

“I'm blessed to be here. I'm blessed to be on this team, and these guys will be my brothers forever,” he said.