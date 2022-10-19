Whenever Joel Embiid and Marcus Smart are sharing the court, it’s almost like there is a fight that is just waiting to happen. We nearly saw those two light up the fireworks again Tuesday night, right in the very first game of the 2022-23 NBA season, when Embiid and Smart got entangled with each other in the third quarter. Jaylen Brown was quick to the scene and shared some words with the Sixers big man before cooler heads prevailed and diffused the situation that could have easily devolved into a full-blown hockey fight.

Joel Embiid and Marcus Smart going at it on Opening Night 😡 The NBA is back 🍿pic.twitter.com/G9Wxy2iaMh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 19, 2022

Jaylen Brown spoke about the incident after the game and told reporters that Celtics opponents wouldn’t want to test them by getting under their skins and trying to physically bully them.

“Embiid was getting away with a lot of unnecessary pushing and shoving”, Jaylen Brown said after the Celtics took down Philly, per Jared Weiss. “We’re not taking no mess this year.”

Brown did not have to say that to send a clear message across the league. He already has put the rest of the NBA on notice with a scintillating performance in the Celtics’ 126-117 home win over the Sixers. Brown went off for 35 points on 14-of-24 shooting from the field to go with three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block in 39 minutes of action. He also made Celtics history by becoming the first Boston player to score 30 points in three consecutive season openers.

Brown and the Celtics will look to sustain their momentum as they take their talents to South Beach fir a Friday date with the Miami Heat.