Travis Kelce is doing more than just blasting “Bad Blood” at the golf course. Taylor Swift's music taste is rubbing off on him as well.
“It's definitely been fun to experience her taste in music, for sure,” Kelce tells Entertainment Tonight. “She's so amazing at what she does. And to find that creativity to see where she likes to pull things from and just, really, how she listens to music is very eye-opening for me. It's been fun to hear her take on it.”
He has supported her throughout her Eras Tour, and he is constantly amazed by what she can accomplish.
“Man, I'll tell you what. The London shows, I think she's at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up,” Kelce told the publication. “I played at Wembley once and I don't even think we filled that thing up.”
He said that it's not a coincidence that they are together as they both share a passion for their respective fields.
“We're both very career-driven. We both love what we do, and any chance that I can show my support to her — and knowing that she's showing me all the support in the world throughout the season — it's just been an amazing experience getting to know Tay,” Kelce said.
What Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Doing Now?
Right now, Swift and Kelce are spending sometime in the Bahamas.
“Taylor and Travis are soaking up their downtime together. They are appreciating the here and now and the love they share with one other. When they're able to just chill out, they love to hang out with their friends and family, travel, see new things together, and enjoy their privacy,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.
“They are grateful to have each other along for the ride and advocate and support each other across the board. While they're enjoying this moment, they're looking forward to what the future holds too. They want to continue to grow together and be happy and healthy. Their friends and family are still as supportive as ever,” the source added.
While the couple has been enjoying their outings, they also love to stay at home with one another and spend “quality time together and with friends and family.”
“They're focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” the source told Us Weekly at the time. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”
The source continued: “They don’t want to spend too much time apart.”