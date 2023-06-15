LeBron James really went on one of the highest-scoring 4th quarters of his career just to shut two fans up.

In a regular season game during the 2007-2008 season, the Cleveland Cavaliers traveled up north to face Chris Bosh and the Toronto Raptors.

You could tell from the jump, there was a different feel to this game. James was missing wide-open layups, air balling jump shots, and shot 6 of 19 from the field after three quarters. The Cavaliers were down 70-61 with ten minutes left and it looked like a game that James was ready to take an L and move on to the next one.

However, when he stepped up to shoot his 2nd free throw after missing the first, the relentless trash talk from Chris Bosh's girlfriend and cousin finally lit a fire under him. If you want to know what happens next, think of it as the time he heard Klay Thompson tell him in the 2016 finals that “his feelings were hurt.”

LeBron goes off for one of the highest 4th quarters of his career.

Nobody really knows for sure what was said that pissed off LeBron James, but after the incident, he made two straight 3s and the Cavaliers tied the game after four minutes. He'd end up outscoring the entire Raptors team in the 4th, scoring 24 of his 39 points all while leading the Cavaliers to a 93-90 comeback win. Meanwhile, Bosh finished a point short of what LeBron had the entire 4th.

During the last seconds of the game, LeBron even tried to give them the game ball to show they were responsible for the Cavs win. When he was asked after the game what changed for him in the 4th quarter, he had to give credit to Bosh's girlfriend and cousin (2:28 to 2:34 of the video):

“They the reason the Raptors lost tonight because they ticked me off a little bit,” James said.

If fans and players really want their team to win, they should keep their heckling to a minimum. LeBron has proven time and time again he's the wrong person to root against and it usually never ends well for the opposing team.

