The Los Angeles Lakers started off their annual Grammy road trip with a loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday, and the game was not without controversy. With the score tied at 105 and mere seconds left in the game, LeBron James drove to the rim looking to potentially win the game for the Lakers. He was hit on the arm by Jayson Tatum but no foul was called thus sending the game into overtime where the Lakers would ultimately lose. The no-call prompted a strong reaction from James on the court and teammate Patrick Beverley was assessed a technical foul for borrowing a camera from one of the photographers to show the officials footage of the missed call. James reaction on the court wasn’t the only way he expressed his frustrations over the missed call. As per Beverley, James also had a strong reaction in the locker room as well.

"I told [LeBron] in the locker room, 'I've been around you 13, 14 years. I ain't never seen you react like that.' He's like 'Pat I ain't gonna lie, I almost lost my sh*t.' — Patrick Beverley (via @PatBevPod)pic.twitter.com/hEAVGUkYJX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 30, 2023

“With all due respect, he should have though. He should have done more,” Beverley said. “That hurts, that was the vibe in the locker room like damn that game hurt. We won that game, like we won. We got the best player on the planet at the free-throw line with 0.7 seconds left shooting two free-throws.”

On the season, LeBron James is averaging 30.2 points per game, 8.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists while shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 31.2 percent from the three-point line. James is averaging 6.2 attempts from the free-throw line which has been in line with his career averages for the past couple of seasons.