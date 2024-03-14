Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia cemented their place in footballing lore on Tuesday night. Their hard-fought 2-0 victory over Al-Ittihad in the AFC Champions League wasn't just another win; it marked a monumental 28th consecutive victory, surpassing the record previously held by The New Saints.
While manager Jorge Jesus remains focused on the ultimate prize – trophies – he acknowledges the significance of the streak. “It's a world record,” he admitted before the match, “but titles are what matter most,” emphasizing the importance of the league, cup, and Champions League titles. Jesus, however, recognizes the momentum-building power of wins: “The more you win, the closer you are to achieving your objectives.”
Despite a season disrupted by Neymar's ACL injury, Al-Hilal continues to dominate. The star player's absence has been mitigated by the phenomenal form of Aleksandar Mitrovic. The former Fulham striker has been on fire, scoring a staggering 29 goals in just 28 games.
This victory propels Al-Hilal into the AFC Champions League semi-finals and maintains their comfortable 12-point lead at the top of the Saudi Pro League. Their next challenge comes this Saturday against Damac, presenting an opportunity to extend their historic winning run to a mind-boggling 29 matches.
Can Al-Hilal maintain their momentum and claim the much-desired silverware? Only time will tell, but one thing's for certain: this team has etched its name into the record books. They are not just chasing history; they are on a mission for trophies, proving that even the absence of a superstar cannot derail a team on a roll.