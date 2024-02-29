In a surprising twist of events, Neymar has seemingly taken a playful swipe at his PSG successor, Ousmane Dembele, over the latter's struggles since joining the club from Barcelona. The Brazilian forward engaged in a social media post that compared their respective goal-scoring records at PSG this season, reacting with a laughing emoji, indicating a lighthearted jest towards Dembele's modest goal tally.
Dembele's tenure at PSG has been met with mixed reviews following his €50 million move from Barcelona. Despite being a regular presence in the lineup under manager Luis Enrique, the Frenchman has found the net only once and provided seven assists in 20 Ligue 1 appearances, falling short of expectations. In contrast, Neymar, who departed PSG for Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, had been a prolific scorer during his time in Paris, amassing an impressive 118 goals in 173 appearances before his departure.
However, Neymar's season has been marred by injury setbacks, particularly a long-term ACL injury that has sidelined him since October. While Dembele's goal-scoring struggles have been evident, Neymar's absence from the pitch has also left a void in PSG's attacking prowess.
As PSG gears up for their upcoming Ligue 1 fixture against Monaco, Dembele faces an opportunity to silence his critics and end his goal-scoring drought. The French international will be eager to replicate his previous success against Monaco, having found the net in their previous encounter back in November.
With Neymar's departure and Dembele's underwhelming performances, PSG finds itself in a transitional phase, relying on other key players to step up and fill the void left by their former talisman. As Dembele seeks to rediscover his scoring touch, all eyes will be on him to deliver a standout performance and prove his worth to the Parisian faithful.