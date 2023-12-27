We created a list of potential announcers we'd love to see in future Madden games.

Charles Davis recently mentioned that more announcement teams are coming to the Madden NFL series. However, he didn't reveal much more than that. While still roughly eight months away from the next release, we created a list of potential announcers we'd love to see in future Madden games. P.S., while we don't know the name of the next Madden game, we'll call it Madden 25 just for convenience sake.

Madden 25 – Who Should Be The Announcers?

Some great candidates for Madden 25 Announcers include:

Darryl Johnston, Color Commentator (FOX Sports) & Jim Nantz, Play-By-Play Announcer (CBS)

Greg Olsen, Color Commentator (FOX Sports) & Mike Tirico – Play-By-Play Announcer (NBC)

Al Michaels – Play-By-Play Announce (Amazon) & Kurt Warner (NFL Network)

Jim Nantz & Darryl Johnston

Overall, we would love to see Darryl Johnston with a returning Jim Nantz to the Madden series. We think Johnston is an under-appreciated and very underrated Sports analyst. He's one of the few commentators who annoys you when watching a game. Additionally, the 3x Super Bowl Champion blocked the way for Emmitt Smith to make NFL history. His former experience as a player, and his tenured experience as an announcer make him the No. 1 candidate in our eyes.

The problem with more popular options like Troy Aikman or Tony Romo is that they gather mixed fan reactions. Sure, Romo was good at predicting play calls when he first started. Over time, he became less accurate, his announcing became, and he just comes off as annoying to some fans. We honestly feed bad for Jim Nantz, who sometimes just looks tired of Romo's antics:

That's why Jim Nantz returning to Madden wouldn't be a bad thing. He has a good voice, doesn't come off as annoying or extra, and calls it like he sees it. Overall, it would just make the Madden NFL experience feel a bit more authentic to a real broadcast.

Mike Tirico & Greg Olsen

Other great options for commentary teams would include the likes of perhaps Mike Tirico and Greg Olsen. Tirico is a legacy guy who's been involved in the sportscasting longer than some of us have lived. He was great on MNF with Jon Gruden, and he's building solid chemistry with Chris Collinsworth. Add a great voice and personality and you have a wonderful candidate for Madden 25.

Olsen is still young as a commentator, but we can't deny his popularity. Plus, a former NFL player commentating in Madden with Tirico would add a nice blend of real sports experience with real sports casting experience. The perfect blend could allow Olsen to give his insight as a former player, while Tirico calls the plays as they go. Overall, we think this duo matches up well.

Perhaps Olsen has a bit too much energy to work with Tirico, but we that blend of low and high energy could work really well.

Al Michaels & Kurt Warner

For fun, we threw in Al Michaels and Kurt Warner. We know a lot of people say Michaels is losing energy this year, but we can't blame him. He needs time to build chemistry with Kirk Herbstreit. Additionally, let's not pretend the TNF games this year are potential Super Bowl matches, either. Some of the Thursday Night Football games this year included:

49ers 30 – Giants 12

Bears 40 – Commanders 20 (Bears led 27-3 at half)

Lions 34 – Packers 20 (Lions led 27-3 at half)

Chiefs 19 – Broncos 8

Bears 16 – Panthers 13

Dolphins 34 – Jets 13

Ravens 34 – Bengals 20 (Joe Burrow left with an injury)

Bills 24- Buccaneers 18 (Only two scoring drives with seven punts in the second half)

And now Michaels must announce a Jets-Browns TNF game with the former team already out of playoff contention. Overall, we think he'd sound just fine in Madden, a game where the impossible happens.

We threw Kurt Warner in as an experience vet, as an analyst and player. With former NFL and current commentator experience, Warner makes for an excellent choice due to his popularity. He's a recognizable face and name, and seeing him on screen would make for a pretty exciting experience. If the next Madden title does add more announcers, seeing a former Super Bowl champ always adds more credibility.

Some honorable mentions include Gus Johnson or Kenny Albert, with the former having announced for older Madden titles. However, seeing Johsnon do EA Sports College Football would seem more fun. And no, we're not bringing back Chris Collinsworth.

Overall, we hope you liked our selections for Madden 25 announcers. While the Madden series still needs to improve in terms of gameplay and presentation, adding more announcers would certainly assist with the latter issue. Nevertheless, we just hope Charles Davis isn't the only option when it comes to color commentator (no offense, Charles).

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints