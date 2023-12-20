Madden 25 already released ten years ago for Xbox 360, PS3, PS4, and Xbox One

With roughly eight months until the launch of the next Madden NFL title, we can't help but wonder what it'll be called. This year's title, Madden 24 suggests the next entry should be Madden 25. However, Madden 25 already released ten years ago for Xbox 360, PS3, PS4, and Xbox One. The reason for the naming was due to the 25th Anniversary of the series at the time So, does that mean next year's Madden will receive a different title?

What Will The Next Madden Game Be Called?

Honestly, don't be surprised if the next Madden Game is Madden 25. Although Madden 25 originally released in 2013, EA Sports won't let that stop them from using the same name again. Just look at Modern Warfare III (2023), which keeps the same title as its original (2011). Therefore, expect the next Madden to release under the name, Madden 25.

However, we wanted to create a couple silly names just for fun to predict. Who knows? Perhaps we might actually predict the title here.

Madden NFL 35

Since Madden 25 (2013) marked the 25th Anniversary of the series, Madden 35 commemorates 35 years of Madden. Not quite as pretty of a number, but still an achievement nonetheless. For the Cover Athlete, we would like to see Jerry Rice grace the cover. Such a legendary accomplishment should merit a legendary cover athlete.

Additionally, this title grants us another ten years to think of a title for Madden 35 when that game actually comes out. If things play out smoothly, we could ride this strategy out until the end of time.

Madden NFL XXV

What would be more radical than a Madden title using Roman Numerals? Heck, If I could make a Madden Game, I'd let this game allow you to create your own teams with custom logos, custom plays, and more. Unfortunately, I know next to nothing about game development, so hopefully someone from EA Sports notices this.

However, Madden XXV sounds pretty cool because of how it fits with the Super Bowl trend of Roman Numerals. The cover athlete would need to be, like, the chillest NFL player ever. Jay Cutler, Blake Bortles, or Trevor Lawrence all come to mind.

Nevertheless, hopefully we don't receive a corny title like Madden Forever or something. Like we said, expect the title to be Madden 25, or something similar. In the meanwhile, enjoy the latest Madden 24 content, like the latest Roster Update.

