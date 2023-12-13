Davis has been a part of the Madden announcement crew since Madden 17 released in 2016.

According to longtime Madden and NFL commentator Charles Davis, it seems Madden fans may be getting some more commentators in future installments. Davis has been a part of the Madden announcement crew since Madden 17 released in 2016. He, along with Brandon Gaudin, have been calling the shots while you score touchdowns on the virtual field. However, it seems we have a chance to decide our own commentators for the future.

Madden Commentator Charles Davis Says More Announcers Are Coming To Madden

Charles Davis announced that the Madden NFL series will host more announcers in the future. On a recent episode of the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, long-time Madden announcer Davis said “They are going to expand. I don’t know if you’ve seen it or heard it yet, there are going to be multiple announce teams going forward. That will give you the opportunity to change up who you’re listening to.”

If true, this would mean that players could have a selection of announcers to choose from. It would certainly be a big plus for players receive their own choice. Additionally, it shows EA Sports is at least trying to improve the presentation.

We also can't help but wonder who EA Sports would consider for the position. Personally, seeing Gus Johnson come back would be awesome. I also always felt Jim Nantz diid a solid job as the play-by-play announcer too. However, the selected announcers will likely be more modernly recognizable faces who've never worked on a Madden title before. Regardless, we look forward to the decision.

Furthermore, Davis talked about his experience as the Madden announcer. Before his arrival to the series, the previous commentators were Jim Nantz and Phil Simms. “Jim, Phil, they're big time guys, they had a lot going on. I had nothing going on. So myself and Brandon Gaudin, we became those guys,” Davis said.

Davis also joked about how being commentator for eight years now might affect fan reception of the game. “I think at this point a lot of people would say ‘if I hear Davis' voice one more time, I'm going to do something to get me in trouble. I get it.”

Feel free to check out the latest episode of UCSS to see the full episode featuring Charles Davis.

