We thought of two former EA Sports announcers who fit the bill and should do a great job.

With EA Sports College Football on the way next year, we can't help but wonder who the announcers will be. With the game set to (hopefully) release in 2024, many fans want to know who they'll be hearing for years to come. We thought of two former EA Sports announcers who fit the bill and should do a great job.

EA Sports College Football – Who Should Be The Announcers?

Personally, we think a Kirk Herbstreit and Gus Johnson duo would make for a fairly entertaining and crowd-pleasing crew. Johnson already has experience working on prior EA Sports titles, like the Madden franchise. His iconic play-by-play voice paired with his previous work with EA Sports would make for an excellent return for the series. Not only is NCAA coming back to the gaming scene, but so is a legendary EA Sports announcer.

We decided on Kirk Herbstreit for a few reasons, but there's plenty of solid candidates. Firstly, Herbstreit is probably one of the most popular announcers right now in College Football, thanks to his experience in both NCAA and NFL. While he doesn't necessarily wow crowds, he's a recognizable face which adds to the experience. Lastly, Herbstreit also commentated on previous NCAA games, like NCAA 14. Therefore, having him return would feel like nothing changed at all.

Of course, we would also love to see Greg McElroy or Brock Huard. Honestly, EA Sports only need to choose a solid color commentator who doesn't have a track record of sounding silly. Though that didn't stop them from hiring Chris Collinsworth to color commentate for several Madden titles.

But we feel Johnson and Herbstreit bring a solid duo. Johnson's ecstatic voice on big plays, and Herbstreit's familiar analysis makes for a very College Football experience. Overall, that should be EA Sports' goal – to create an authentic NCAA experience.

It likely bears no connection, but long time Madden commentator Charles Davis did reveal some interesting news recently. He said that EA Sports plans to have more announcers in future Madden titles. Perhaps the same rule applies to College Football?

This month led to some more recent College Football News. Firstly, new details on helmets and uniforms were revealed. Additionally, it seems the lawsuits against EA Sports have been dropped. Now, EA Sports College Football should be set for a 2024 release.

For more gaming and NCAA news, visit ClutchPoints.