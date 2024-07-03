As Simone Biles and the rest of the U.S. women's gymnastics team gear up for their attempt to win fresh gold at the Paris Summer Olympics later this month, NBC is on its own mission — as its cameramen pan across the gymnasts' family members watching in the stands — to find the next Aly Raisman's parents of this Olympics.

Lynn and Rick Raisman gained internet notoriety and became meme-worthy GIF magnets back in 2012 as they nervously squirmed in their seats while watching daughter Aly Raisman perform as a key member of the Gabby Douglas-led “Fierce Five” at the London Olympics, and then again in 2016 at the Rio Games.

Aly Raisman looked cool and collected as she racked up three gold medals, two silver medals and one bronze medal over the course of those two Olympics. Her parents? Not so much. However the Raismans did endear themselves to millions of Olympics fans watching around the globe who saw two doting parents that couldn't help but wear their hearts on their sleeves as they watched their daughter reach the pinnacle of her sport.

NBC has clearly learned from the world's love affair with the Raisman parents about the importance of parental cutaways during the Olympic Games. The camera shots have been a staple of every Olympics since, and were on full display at the recent U.S. Gymnastics trials.

The producers even experimented with four-way split screen to capture as many family and friend reactions at the same time as possible, desperately trying to strike it rich with internet gold once again.

And family members seem to be holding up their end of the bargain so far as well, with the Raismans getting some serious competition from the broods of the new Olympic squad.

Simone Biles' family

Newlywed Simone Biles has a new member of her cheering section for this Olympics with the addition of her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, to join in the fun. Owens got permission from his team to take a few days off of training camp to support Biles at the Olympics, and it appears he's going to be the starting-a-standing-ovation, hype guy for his illustrious wife:

Suni Lee's family

Suni Lee's sisters and best friend took the Swifties route, yelling and cheering like ecstatic groupies as Lee nailed her uneven bars routine.

Although they had some Raisman-esque reactions as well:

Jordan Chiles' family

Jordan Chiles' parents, Timothy and Gina, went with motivational shout-outs from the stands, with dad Timothy proving to be a gymnastics dad catchphrase machine, screaming things like : “We've been here before!”, “Let's work!” and “Stick that!” during Jordan's routine.

Jade Carey's parents

Jade Carey's dad Brian as her coach got to celebrate alongside his daughter from the floor, while mom Danielle Greenberg vicariously hugs Jade through whatever rando's next to her in the stands apparently (ok fine, maybe it's a relative or close friend):

Hezly Rivera's family

Last but not least, Olympic newcomer Hezly Rivera's dad went with the old parental chestnut of screaming at the top of his lungs while doling out high-fives to anyone in the vicinity after his daughter performed admirably:

So NBC, now the hard work is up to you. These young women proved why they're the best of the best and America's best hope at reclaiming Olympic gymnastics glory, but determining the next Aly Raisman‘s parents of this Olympics is a far-less sure thing.