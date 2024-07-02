The USA Gymnastics Olympics trials have ended and the squad has been locked in. There were a lot of aspirants who tried to book a ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics but one reigned supreme over the others like she always does. Simone Biles will try to impress on the mats once again. Before she does any of that, the superstar has a message for Aly Raisman.

During the 2016 Rio Olympics, Simone Biles called Aly Raisman a certain name due to her age. This was largely because the former USA Gymnastics star joined the prestigious event at 22 years old back then. Now, Biles is set to become the oldest USA Gymnastics representative in 72 years in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics. This prompted the 27-year-old to make an apology, via Gymnastics Now.

“So now, I definitely have to apologize to Aly for calling her grandma because, whew, I feel like I’m way older now than me calling her grandma when we were younger. You know, it’s what 11? So, it’s definitely past my bedtime, so I know Aly would be cracking up right now. But yeah, it’s crazy. I’m a lot older and more mature. What was the rest of the question? See, I’m forgetting,” Simone Biles said.

Biles used to be one of the younger ones on the USA Gymnastics squad with Aly Raisman leading the way. Now, she is the veteran who will get to impart her veteran acumen and wisdom to the rest of the delegation. Suni Lee, Hezly Rivera, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey will all be looking up to her as they try to venture a path toward a gold medal.

Simone Biles' physical hurdles before the Paris Olympics

Like most superstars, Father Time eventually catches up to these greats. Biles is no exception. She struggled with the balance beam during trials despite having a nearly six-point advantage over Suni Lee. She outlined how these are new challenges that she has not faced before. Biles even went on to discuss her need to use tapes before heading out to the mats.

“I definitely have to take care of recovery mentally, and physically. After Classics, I swore I couldn't walk. I was like hobbling to the plane, so that was exciting. After the Championships, I felt a little bit better and after day one of the Trials, I was actually surprised I could walk. So I was like, ‘Woo, I'm actually not as sore, I'm not hurting. t plays a big part. So recovery, I just have to take a little bit more seriously. Back in Rio, I could do anything. I'd never needed tape, nothing. I was just like a little hamster on a wheel, always running,” she declared.

There is not much time left for fans to appreciate Biles. The 2024 Paris Olympics could be the last that she joins an event of this caliber prior to ending her career. After all, Father Time stays undefeated regardless of how big of a name one is in the world of sports. Hopefully, avid spectators can enjoy the twilight of her career and give her the much-needed praise that she deserves.