The Las Vegas Raiders have had their fair share of ups and downs in recent seasons. However, there's a palpable sense of optimism surrounding the team as they head into the 2024 NFL season. With a revamped roster, new strategic directions, and a hunger to reestablish themselves as playoff contenders, the Raiders are gearing up for what could be a transformative year. Amidst the big names and high-profile signings, several underrated players are quietly positioning themselves to make a significant impact. Let's take a closer look at three Raiders sleepers who could break out in 2024: Michael Mayer, Gardner Minshew, and Dylan Laube.

The Raiders So Far

The Raiders demonstrated the pitfalls of missed opportunities this offseason. They failed to secure a long-term solution at quarterback, although this was somewhat expected given their position. The Raiders lacked the roster to attract a major signing like Kirk Cousins and were drafting last among several QB-needy teams. Sure, they could have traded up. That said, it would have been for a second-tier quarterback. Instead of securing a long-term option, they committed $15 million guaranteed to Gardner Minshew.

The real issue lies in their failure to address their broader needs in light of not securing a top quarterback. The team should have recognized its noncontender status and focused on acquiring resources to position itself better for future contention.

The most significant misstep was not trading wide receiver Davante Adams. This was inexcusable given the Raiders' current situation. The 31-year-old has one affordable year left on his contract ($17.5 million for a trading team), and Las Vegas needed to convert his value into draft capital. Instead, they are letting time run out on a depreciating asset.

Additionally, the Raiders spent heavily on defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. This move looked like an obscene overpay. Yes, he improves their defense. However, his value may not justify the cost.

On the positive side, the Raiders made some prudent moves. These include re-signing center Andre James to a three-year, $24 million deal with $13 million fully guaranteed. James ranked second in pass block win rate among centers last season. The signing of guard Cody Whitehair to a $2.5 million deal was also commendable. He ranked sixth among guards in the same metric.

Here we'll look at three underrated Las Vegas Raiders players who could break out in the 2024 NFL season.

Michael Mayer, TE

Michael Mayer showed promise last year. It would have been interesting to see him in a different offensive scheme. His run-blocking abilities exceeded expectations, often creating the separation needed for his routes. When the Raiders used him initially as a blocker before transitioning him into a receiver role, Mayer looked formidable. Unlike other tight ends like Brock Bowers, Mayer brings a different style to the field. A play-caller like Minshew or Aidan O'Connell could exploit that with some nuanced play designs.

With Jimmy Garoppolo at the helm, Mayer’s routes often seemed basic and not fully integrated into the offensive flow. However, Mayer is more than just a short-yardage option; he showcased his ability to make significant catches even when split out wide. Yes, it’s challenging to attribute specific stats directly to him. Still, the Raiders were the second-best team in the NFL last season when running plays to the left side of the tight end spot. Mayer could make a really substantial impact in 2024.

Gardner Minshew, QB

Gardner Minshew II might not be a household name. However, he’s a reliable quarterback option for the Raiders. Minshew finds himself with a wealth of offensive weapons in Las Vegas. These include Adams and tight end Brock Bowers, who the Raiders selected at No. 13 overall this year. With additional support from players like Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Michael Gallup, and the aforementioned Mayer, Minshew is in a much better situation. With inexperienced running back Zamir White expected to lead the backfield after Josh Jacobs' departure, the Raiders may increase their passing plays beyond last year’s 59.1 percent.

Dylan Laube, RB

Dylan Laube is a sleeper poised to make an impact for the Raiders in the 2024 season. Despite flying under the radar as an FCS player from New Hampshire, Laube has the talent to excel in the NFL. His college career was marred by injuries and COVID disruptions, but he shined in his final two seasons. He amassed 1,920 yards and 24 touchdowns on 403 carries. Laube’s versatility and dynamic play style make him a valuable asset for the Raiders.

With neither White nor Alexander Mattison excelling as pass-catchers, Laube’s receiving skills could earn him significant playing time. In contrast, Laube’s prowess as a pass-catcher, coupled with his overall skill set, could see him becoming a key contributor right from his rookie year. Sharing a backfield with backs who don’t shine in the passing game, Laube’s ability to catch passes could be a game-changer. This is especially true with a quarterback like Minshew who favors check-downs. Despite his small-school background, Laube’s talent and potential make him a strong candidate for a breakout season.

Looking Ahead

As the Las Vegas Raiders gear up for the 2024 NFL season, the potential for an exciting turnaround is undeniable. With strategic offseason moves and a focus on developing key players, the team is setting itself up for success. Michael Mayer's all-around capabilities at tight end, Gardner Minshew's experience at quarterback, and Dylan Laube's versatility as a dynamic running back all present intriguing possibilities for the Raiders. These underrated sleepers could be pivotal in the team's quest to re-establish themselves as playoff contenders. Raiders fans have much to look forward to. These emerging talents could be the catalysts for a memorable and successful season.