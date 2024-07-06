Cristiano Ronaldo's future with Portugal's national football team is still undecided following their heartbreaking exit from Euro 2024. Portugal's campaign ended in the quarter-finals after a tense penalty shootout loss to France. This defeat has left fans and pundits wondering if Ronaldo, at 39, will continue his international career or if this was his last appearance on the grand stage with Portugal.

Ronaldo is a football legend, holding the record for the most goals in international football with 130 goals in 212 appearances for Portugal. Despite his impressive career, Euro 2024 was a challenging tournament for the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star. He failed to score in any of his 23 attempts during the tournament. His struggles were highlighted when he missed a crucial penalty against Slovenia and was visibly emotional after Portugal's exit against France.

Portugal's tough decision ahead

Portugal's manager, Roberto Martinez, has not given any definitive answer about Ronaldo's future with the team. When asked if this would be the end of Ronaldo's journey with Portugal, Martinez responded, “No. Everything is too raw. We are still suffering the defeat. There's no individual decisions at this point.” This statement reflects the emotional state of the team and the uncertainty surrounding Ronaldo's next steps.

Ronaldo's future is a topic of much debate. He is set to return to Saudi Arabia to prepare for the next season with Al-Nassr. The decision to continue playing for Portugal or to retire from international football is a significant one. Many believe that Ronaldo, known for his incredible fitness and determination, might aim to compete in the next World Cup in 2026 when he will be 41 years old.

Ronaldo's dedication to football is undeniable. His physical condition and competitive spirit suggest he could continue playing at a high level for a few more years. However, his decision will likely depend on his personal goals and the direction Portugal's national team is heading in. If Ronaldo chooses to continue, his experience and leadership could be invaluable for the younger players in the team.

Ronaldo's emotional reaction to Portugal's exit from Euro 2024 shows his passion for the game and his national team. It is clear that the defeat affected him deeply, but it also underscores his commitment to giving his all for Portugal. Fans and teammates alike will be watching closely to see what decision he makes.

In addition to his on-field struggles, Ronaldo's off-field influence will also influence his decision. He has been a role model and mentor to many of the younger players on the team, and his presence in the squad has provided a sense of stability and inspiration. As the team transitions and new talents emerge, Ronaldo's guidance could be crucial in helping them achieve their potential.

Ronaldo's journey with Portugal has been filled with memorable moments and historic achievements. From winning the European Championship in 2016 to becoming the highest scorer in international football, his contributions have been immense. Whether he decides to retire or continue, his legacy is already secure, and his impact on Portuguese football will be remembered for generations.

Ronaldo's future with Portugal remains uncertain after their exit from Euro 2024. His record-breaking career and recent struggles in the tournament have sparked discussions about whether he will continue to represent his country. Manager Roberto Martinez has indicated that no decisions have been made yet, as the team is still coming to terms with their loss. As Ronaldo returns to Al-Nassr, he faces a crucial choice: retire from international football or aim for one last World Cup appearance. Whatever he decides, Ronaldo's legacy in football is already cemented, and his contributions to Portugal will never be forgotten.