For the second consecutive game, the Cleveland Browns will be missing their starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson. He is still recovering from a shoulder injury he sustained back in Week 3. Here we will look at why Browns fans should be concerned about Watson's shoulder injury for the rest of the season.

In Week 4, with Watson unavailable, the Browns turned to fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson to fill in as the starting quarterback. Unfortunately, DTR faced significant challenges during his inaugural NFL start. He completed 19 out of 36 pass attempts for 121 yards, failing to secure any touchdowns and throwing three interceptions. The collective struggles of the offense were a significant contributing factor in their 28-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Acknowledging that Dorian Thompson-Robinson was not quite prepared to assume a starting role, the Browns have opted to designate PJ Walker. He is a fourth-year veteran who was brought up from the practice squad just before the Baltimore game to serve as the backup for Thompson-Robinson.

This weekend, Walker will make his eighth career NFL start when the Browns face the San Francisco 49ers. Keep in mind that the Niners are one of the only two remaining undefeated teams. It presents a challenging test for Walker. He has completed 57.5 percent of his career pass attempts for a total of 1,461 yards, five touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Cleveland Browns Performance in the 2023 NFL Season

The Browns have had a mixed start to the 2023 NFL season. They currently have two wins and two losses after their first four games. The team got off to a strong start with a 24-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 but then suffered a disappointing 26-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. In Week 3, the Browns bounced back with a 27-3 win over the Tennessee Titans but then fell to the Ravens in Week 4.

Browns Had Hoped Deshaun Watson Could Return after the Bye Week

The Browns had optimistic expectations that Deshaun Watson might stage a comeback following their bye week. Cleveland was holding onto this hope after Watson's absence in Week 4, with an additional week for rehabilitation as they approached their Week 5 bye. Regrettably, this anticipation did not materialize. He remained unable to fully participate in practice. Now, the focus has shifted to Week 7 as a potential return date. Still, there is no definitive assurance that he will be ready by then. The uncertainty surrounding his injury has left many questions unanswered. This also leaves us in suspense about whether he'll face the Colts in Week 7 or if Walker will continue to lead the offense.

On the other end of the issue, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski expressed his unwavering belief in Watson's determination and competitiveness. Stefanski knows that Watson is a resilient individual who is eager to be on the field. Despite his injury, Watson's commitment to returning is unquestionable, and he will be back as soon as he is fit to do so.

Regarding the possibility of Watson requiring surgery, current reports suggest that the Browns do not consider it necessary at this point. However, if such a procedure were to become necessary, it could potentially prematurely end his second season in Cleveland.

Now let's look at why Browns fans should be concerned.

1. Impact on Team Performance

Deshaun Watson is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL, and his absence has already had an impact on the Browns' performance. In the one game that Watson has missed, the team has looked bad, with a loss to the Ravens. While young backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has shown promise, he is still a rookie and lacks the experience and skill of Watson. For his part, Walker doesn't really strike fear into any foe.

2. Long-Term Health Concerns

Shoulder injuries can be particularly concerning for quarterbacks, as they rely heavily on their throwing arm. If Watson's injury is serious and requires surgery or a lengthy recovery period, it could have long-term implications for his career and the Browns' prospects going forward.

3. Impact on Team Morale

Losing a star player like Watson can have a negative impact on team morale. This is particularly true if his absence is prolonged. The Browns have a talented roster, but they will need to rally together and stay focused if they hope to overcome Watson's injury and continue to compete at a high level.

4. Critical Schedule Ahead

The Browns have a critical schedule ahead. After Week 6, they have some critical games against the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, and Arizona Cardinals. At least on paper, these are beatable teams for the Browns. Without Watson, however, the team will face an uphill battle against these opponents. If the Browns end up losing most of these contests, their chances of making the playoffs could be in jeopardy.

Looking Ahead

Deshaun Watson's shoulder injury is a cause for concern for Cleveland Browns fans. It could have a significant impact on the team's performance and prospects going forward. While backups DTR and PJ Walker have shown promise, they do not have Watson's experience and skill. If Watson's injury is serious and requires a lengthy recovery period, it could have long-term implications for his career and the Browns' prospects. The team will need to rally together and stay focused if they hope to overcome Watson's injury and continue to compete at a high level.