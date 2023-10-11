Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson reportedly will not practice today due to his shoulder injury that he suffered before the team's game against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Browns started Dorian Thompson-Robinson against the Ravens, and it did not go well. The Browns offense scored just three points in the 28-3 loss. With the Browns playing the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, it has been reported that the team will start PJ Walker over Dorian Thompson-Robinson if Deshaun Watson is unable to play.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson had a promising preseason, but it was a tough showing for him in his first start in the NFL.

The Browns and Kevin Stefanski were hoping that the bye week would give Watson enough time to recover from the shoulder injury. Although Watson has not been ruled out for Sunday against the 49ers yet, it is not a good sign that he is unable to practice.

Watson's play since joining the Browns has not been great either. However, he played arguably his best game with Cleveland against the Tennessee Titans, which was the last game before he got hurt. Expectations have not been met since Watson joined the team, but he is still a better alternative to the backup quarterbacks in Thompson-Robinson and PJ Walker.

The Browns still have a chance to make the playoffs, their record is 2-2 and the AFC North is not very strong. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are tied for the lead at 3-2. Everything is there for the taking for the Browns.