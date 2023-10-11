The Cleveland Browns initially expected Deshaun Watson to start versus the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5. Watson ended up getting ruled out with an injury though, which led to Dorian Thompson-Robinson making his first NFL start. Thompson-Robinson recently admitted that he didn't find out he was starting until just a few hours before the game, via Hayden Grove of clevelanddotcom.

“Dorian Thompson-Robinson said that he truly had no idea he was going to to make his first start against the Ravens until 10:30 a.m. on Sunday,” Grove reported.

Browns: Dorian Thompson-Robinson's first NFL start

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Thompson-Robinson's start did not go according to plan. The young QB struggled mightily against the Ravens, as the Browns were defeated 28-3.

He ultimately went just 19-36 through the air with 121 yards and three interceptions. Thompson-Robinson was also picked off three times. In all fairness, it is difficult to perform well after finding out about such a big moment just hours before it occurs. A QB's first NFL start is a massive accomplishment and Thompson-Robinson did not have much time to truly prepare for the outing.

The Browns are fresh off a bye week and currently hold a 2-2 record. It's been an up-and-down season so far, but Cleveland still has a chance to make some noise in the AFC North.

That said, the Browns will face a daunting challenge in Week 6 as they prepare to take on an undefeated San Francisco 49ers team. With Deshaun Watson still dealing with an injury, Dorian Thompson-Robinson may receive an opportunity to redeem himself.