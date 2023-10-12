Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was unable to play two weeks ago and practice this week due to a shoulder injury, and now he reportedly won't play in the Week 6 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, according to Josina Anderson.

I’m told the #Browns QB Deshaun Watson will not play Sunday vs the 5-0 #49ers, per source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 12, 2023

Watson was a late scratch in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens, as rookie backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson didn't know he would be the starter until late Sunday morning on gameday. Thomas-Robinson should benefit from getting all the practice reps this week, and knowing more than just a few hours ahead of time that he'll be the starter.

Unfortunately for the rookie, he'll be filling in for Deshaun Watson against one of the league's best defensive units. The 49ers are a perfect 5-0 this season and have made life incredibly difficult for opposing quarterbacks all year long.

There was hope that Deshaun Watson's shoulder would heal throughout the bye week and that he'd be ready to return for this Week 6 matchup, but it appears he'll miss another game with the injury. Watson has struggled in his three starts this season, throwing for just 678 yards in 3 games with 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

Since joining the Browns, Deshaun Watson has missed 11 games due to suspension and now 2 games this season because of injury. He's completed just 60 percent of his passes for Cleveland and has only 11 passing touchdowns in 9 games played as a member of the Browns.

After the Week 6 home matchup with the 49ers, the Browns will head to Indianapolis in Week 7 for a matchup with the Colts. Whether Watson's shoulder will be healed in time for him to play in that game remains to be seen, but he'll be out for the tough matchup with the 49ers.