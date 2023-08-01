Former NBA star Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union recently opened up about their decision to move from Florida to California, prioritizing their family's well-being, according to People. In an exclusive interview with Parents' first-ever digital issue, the power couple shared the reasons behind their move and how it benefited their whole family, especially their 16-year-old transgender daughter, Zaya.

According to Dwyane Wade, the move to California stemmed from the desire to find a more accepting and supportive community for Zaya. Since coming out as transgender in February 2020, Zaya's happiness and growth have been the family's top priority. Wade, who shares Zaya with his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, emphasized the importance of providing a nurturing environment for his daughter to flourish.

“California was a place that would allow her to blossom and grow,” Wade explained. “She's been able to be accepted and become her here.” Zaya is now a Junior in high school, and the family's relocation has allowed her to feel embraced and respected for who she is.

The couple has been vocal about their unwavering support for their daughter. Wade declared himself and Union as “proud allies” on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” emphasizing their commitment to standing by their children's choices. When Zaya sought a legal name and gender change, Wade fought against resistance from his ex-wife in court, asserting that no one in their household would ever force an identity on their children.

Gabrielle Union Speaks

Gabrielle Union chimed in, expressing her determination to advocate for all oppressed kids. “We have family and friends who don't have the privilege of moving. So, we are going to be fighting till we are out of breath to protect all kids who are oppressed,” she declared. The couple believes in using their platform to speak up and address challenging issues that impact young people's lives.