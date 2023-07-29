In the never-ending GOAT debate, 13-time All-Star Dwyane Wade gets roped into the conversation as much as anyone. What else would you expect, with Wade being one of the best friends of a player that has one of the most legitimate cases to be considered the greatest basketball player of all-time in four-time MVP LeBron James?

Not to mention as a Chicago native that entered the NBA the season after five-time MVP Michael Jordan had his retirement tour.

So, broaching the topic once again, Wade told Sports Seriously's Mackenzie Salmon that “…we all have our personal GOATs because these are the people that we watched.”

Dwyane Wade: "To me, it's hard to call one GOAT. It's a room of GOATs. Michael Jordan is in that room. One of my friends, LeBron James, is in that room." pic.twitter.com/FhnqqadJiO — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) July 28, 2023

“It doesn't matter how good someone else is, this is our guy. A lot of its 'cause it's a style of play or whatever the case may be.”

“My GOAT has always been Michael Jordan,” Wade reiterates, continuing to stand behind his childhood idol. “Look at the way I played, I tried to emulate Michael Jordan… I had other players that was my favorite, like Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant… These are all GOATs in my eyes. To me, it's hard to call one GOAT. It's a room of GOATs. Michael Jordan is in that room. One of my friends, LeBron James, is in that room.”

James leads the NBA in career points, playoff games, playoff steals, playoff field goals, playoff free-throws, playoff win shares, and is at or near the top of more than a dozen other leaderboards. However, he may never match Jordan's feat of five regular season MVPs or six NBA championships. Furthermore, his NBA Finals record (4-6) will be used against him, no matter who his challengers were.

Nonetheless, as Dwyane Wade says, everyone has their own GOAT for their own reasons.

What's yours?