One of the key issues facing the WNBA is travel. Teams have been flying commercial from game to game and have had to deal with all the craziness that comes along with it. This season specifically, things almost got ugly when Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner was harassed in the airport while the team was walking through the terminal. From safety issues to travel issues, players have begun speaking up about the difficulties they face. This season, the league announced that charter flights would be allowed for back to back games and for the entirety of the playoffs. This week, Dallas Wings star Satou Sabally was the latest player to speak out about the issue of travel.

Satou Sabally shared her thoughts on travel in the WNBA. pic.twitter.com/rZQz3BvQei — espnW (@espnW) August 9, 2023

Last season, the New York Liberty had been flying their players on charter flights but ended up being fined by the league for doing so. Most other major sports leagues fly private charter for road games.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Satou Sabally has been one of the Wings rising stars this season alongside Arike Ogunbowale. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft and a two-time All-Star, a player of her caliber speaking out about travel issues is significant.

This season, Sabally has been averaging a career-high 18.0 points per game, 8.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals with splits of 42.7 percent shooting from the field, 35 percent shooting from the three-point line and 86.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Behind Sabally's continued development, the Wings have been one of the better teams in the league this season. They are currently 15-14 and in fifth place in the WNBA standings.