The WNBA's Dallas Wings are looking to make a significant move to downtown Dallas, with city officials set to review a 15-year deal to relocate the team to the renovated Dallas Memorial Auditorium at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. The move, scheduled for a vote by the Dallas City Council on Wednesday, aligns with the league's surging popularity and the team's ambition to enhance its facilities and fan experience.
While the Wings are not specifically named in the City Council’s agenda, per Devyani Chhetri and Everton Bailey Jr. of The Dallas Morning News, documents outline that the renovated arena would be used by an existing team for at least 70 days annually, fitting the WNBA's seasonal schedule from April 15 to Nov. 1. The facility's renovation is backed by $19 million in city incentives paid to the team over three years and is expected to generate significant economic returns for Dallas, enhancing the urban landscape and potentially boosting local employment. The city anticipates generating at least $1.5 million in yearly revenues for the next 15 years, with the possibility of extending the agreement for another 15 years.
The proposed agreement would not only shift the Wings from their current home at the University of Texas at Arlington's College Park Center but also relocate the team in the heart of Dallas, increasing accessibility and visibility. The relocation is part of a broader redevelopment project aiming to complete renovations by 2026. The initiative reflects a growing trend in the WNBA towards providing teams with state-of-the-art facilities.
The move is anticipated to elevate the team's profile significantly, driven by the recent influx of talent and interest in women's basketball, highlighted by the recent WNBA draft of marquee players like Caitlin Clark. Dallas officials, including Mayor Eric Johnson, have been integral in pushing for the move, emphasizing the city's commitment to becoming a central hub for professional sports.
“The Wings have had ongoing talks with Mayor Johnson and Dallas officials about the City’s planned renovations to Memorial Auditorium. While there are many details that remain to be worked through, including approval by the Dallas City Council and the WNBA’s Board of Governors, the possibilities of relocating to downtown Dallas are boundless,” Bibb, the Dallas Wings’ president and CEO, said in a statement to the Dallas Morning News.
“Women’s basketball has captured the nation’s attention like never before, and both the WNBA and the Wings are experiencing an unprecedented surge in popularity,” Bibb said. “The City of Arlington, the University of Texas at Arlington, and College Park Center continue to be wonderful partners, and we look forward to continuing that relationship during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The City of Dallas’s proposal offers a fitting, world-class stage for our remarkable athletes and devoted fans and we look forward commenting further at the appropriate time.”
The Wings drew an attendance of 4,600 last year, ranking ninth in attendance out of 12 teams in the league.
The ‘Caitlin Clark Effect' and WNBA popularity on Dallas Wings
The so-called “Caitlin Clark effect” has indeed catalyzed interest in the WNBA, with the Wings not immune to the sudden surge. Ticket sales for the upcoming season, especially for games featuring high-profile players like Clark, have skyrocketed, reflecting an unprecedented enthusiasm for women's basketball.
Some of the highest prices range from $700 to $1,100, while the lowest prices, according to various ticket-purchasing outlets, were just under $110.
Bibb told Matt Howerton of WFAA that the franchise had strategically planned a pre-season game against the Fever before the WNBA draft, expecting Clark to start her professional career as the first pick.
“We have seen incremental gains in business growth every year since 2020, and what's happened in the NCAA has been an accelerant to that growth,” Bibb said. “We structured our ticket sales accordingly and waited later in the calendar year to go on sale with them to create a pent-up demand post-draft.”
Bibb also mentioned that the franchise chose to start ticket sales post-draft to leverage the fan excitement, a move that has significantly benefited the team.
According to Bibb, individual ticket sales have surged by 1,170% year-to-date. Overall ticket sales have increased by 220%, and for the first time since the franchise's relocation from Oklahoma to Texas, season tickets have sold out.
“Regarding individual ticket sales, it was the best day our franchise has ever had,” Bibb said.
The Wings are set to play consecutive season games against the Chicago Sky, which selected Angel Reese, another highly anticipated WNBA prospect. Bibb noted that the Wings were fortunate with the schedule as it was already set.
Bibb anticipates that both the pre-season game featuring Clark and the home opener against Reese will sell out early.
“Indiana has been fantastic in terms of working with us. Originally, we had the game scheduled for a morning tip. We've moved that to the evening, and now they will spend an extra night to accommodate us. They have been great in this process,” Bibb said.
The Fever will revisit and play the Wings later in the year, and Bibb added that Dallas would not switch to a larger venue to increase ticket sales like some other teams in the league have, affirming that College Park Center remains their chosen location.