Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally is progressing well in her recovery from shoulder surgery and is on track for a return following the Paris Olympics in August, according to team officials.
Sabally, the WNBA's Most Improved Player last season, underwent surgery on her left shoulder in February after getting injured while aiding Germany's successful qualification for the Olympics.
“She's on schedule with her rehab,” Wings president and CEO Greg Bibb said Thursday, per Michael Voepel of ESPN. “We expect Satou to come back around the Olympic break, be ready to compete for Germany in the Olympics, and then see her for sure in a Dallas Wings jersey over the final 15 games of the regular-season post-Olympic break.”
The WNBA will take a break during its season from July 26 to Aug, 11 to accommodate the Olympic Games, providing a window that could align with Sabally's recovery timeline. The Wings' final game before the break is set for July 17 against the Indiana Fever, with their first post-break game Aug. 16 against the Connecticut Sun.
Last season, Sabally impressed with averages of 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, leading the Wings to a 22-18 record and a deep playoff run to the WNBA semifinals. Her performance not only earned her a first-team All-WNBA selection but also cemented her status as one of the top players in the league.
Bibb expressed confidence in the team's depth and ability to compete in Sabally's absence.
“Fortunately, we have a deep and talented roster that we've been building over the last 3-4 years,” Bibb said. “And while you can never truly replace [Sabally], I think we can hold the fort down until she gets back.”
Dallas Wings make moves to downtown Dallas
In addition to team updates, Bibb also shared details about the Wings' future, including their relocation from Arlington to downtown Dallas in 2026. The move will see the team playing in a renovated Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas Memorial Arena, with a seating capacity of about 8,500 and a new, exclusive practice facility, making the Wings a handful of WNBA with, or planning to get, their own facilities.
“The practice facility will be world class to meet the needs of our athletes,” he said. “The arena itself will be a best-of-class arena with all the amenities and hospitality options of an NBA building.”
The Wings are set to play their next two seasons at the College Park Center located on the UT Arlington campus, according to Bibb. He noted that the facility, the university, and the city of Arlington have been supportive partners of the franchise. However, the $4 billion renovation of the convention center area in Dallas was a significant factor in attracting the Wings.
“It will give us an opportunity to move to downtown Dallas, the center of the region, and be a part of a decade-long redevelopment of the convention center district,” Bibb said.
As the Wings prepare for the upcoming season and Sabally's anticipated return, the team remains optimistic about her impact on and off the court. Sabally herself, who signed a new one-year contract with the Wings in February, is eager to rejoin her team and continue their pursuit of a championship.
“I wanted to come back home,” Sabally previously said. “I feel like we've been building this team for four years now. We made so much progress. I wanted to come back to a super talented team… my teammates that I love so dearly. Just bring a championship home to Dallas, that's the mission.”