The Washington Wizards are looking to make some changes to their roster for the upcoming 2023-24 season. One way they could do this is by adding an undrafted player from the Summer League. In this article, we'll take a look at one undrafted Summer League player who could make the 2023-24 roster: Jules Bernard.

Bernard is a former UCLA Bruins star wing who declared for the NBA draft in 2022. He went undrafted last year, but he was given a chance to prove himself in the 2023 NBA Summer League. Bernard is known for his scoring ability, rebounding, and playmaking skills. He had a relatively quiet summer in the NBA Summer League for the Washington Wizards until he posted a breakout performance against the Chicago Bulls.

Jules Bernard's performance in the 2023 NBA Summer League:

Bernard's breakout performance against the Bulls showcased his skills and made a strong case for him to make the Wizards' roster. He posted 17 points, six rebounds, and two assists. This performance highlighted his scoring ability, rebounding prowess, and playmaking skills. It was a standout performance that caught the attention of fans and analysts alike.

“Just showing my versatility,” said Bernard after the game. “Show that I can play with a bunch of great guys, a bunch of great teammates on this on this team. And most of all, that we can win. So that’s the most important thing.”

Bernard's consistent contributions throughout the Summer League make a strong case for him to secure a spot on the Wizards' roster. In 4 games, he averaged 8.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 triples. And that's while playing under 13 minutes per game. These numbers reflect his ability to contribute in multiple facets of the game and make an impact on both ends of the court.

How Jules Bernard fits the Washington Wizards roster:

Jules Bernard could be a valuable addition to the Washington Wizards' roster due to his scoring ability, rebounding, playmaking, and versatility. Again, he had a breakout performance in the 2023 NBA Summer League, showcasing his skills. Bernard's ability to score in a variety of ways, grab rebounds, create for himself and his teammates, and contribute in multiple facets of the game could make him a valuable asset for the Wizards. If he continues to develop his skills and work hard, he could make a big impact this season.

To make the Wizards' NBA roster, however, Bernard may need to improve his consistency, shooting efficiency, decision-making, and physical conditioning. Again, Bernard had a breakout performance in the Summer League, but his consistency and maintaining a high level of play will increase his chances of making the roster. Improving his on-ball defense, help-side rotations, and overall defensive awareness will also make him a more valuable asset to the team. Refining his shooting efficiency, developing his playmaking skills, improving his passing accuracy, and making smart decisions on the court will also increase his value.

Of course, maintaining a high level of physical fitness and conditioning is essential for any NBA player. As such, working on his strength, agility, and endurance will allow Bernard to compete at a high level and withstand the demands of the NBA season. By focusing on these areas and continuing to develop his skills, Jules Bernard can increase his chances of making it to the Wizards' NBA roster. We don't think he'll immediately be a main rotation guy. He might even just end up with a two-way contract. Still, that would be better than nothing at all.

Jules Bernard is an undrafted Summer League player who could make the Wizards' 2023-24 roster. His breakout performance against the Bulls showcased his skills and made a strong case for him to make Washington's opening-day roster. Bernard's consistent contributions displayed how he could compete at this level. Remember also that the Wizards need a wing player, and Bernard could be the answer to their problems. He could be slotted behind Jordan Poole and Landry Shamet. His scoring ability, rebounding, and playmaking skills make him a potentially intriguing prospect for the team moving forward. If he works hard and continues to develop his skills, he could make quite an impact on the Wizards' second unit.

Moving forward, keep in mind that the Washington Wizards are looking to make some changes to their roster for the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season. The team will take a look at all of the players on their Summer League roster before making a final decision about their roster spots. Some marquee names on their Summer League roster include Bilal Coulibaly, their seventh overall selection in the 2023 NBA draft, and Johnny Davis.

Jules Bernard, an undrafted player who had a standout performance in the Summer League, could also make the roster. While it remains to be seen how the Wizards will perform in the upcoming season, we feel that Bernard is one guy who deserves a second look from the team.