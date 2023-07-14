The Washington Wizards, earlier this offseason, finally stopped living in denial. After years of treading water, they decided to sort of hit the reset button, trading away Bradley Beal and his huge contract with a no-trade clause to the Phoenix Suns for essentially what ended up being Jordan Poole. To that end, youth development will be of utmost importance to the team. And what better way for both the team and its fans to monitor the progression of their youngsters than to witness them in action during the 2023 NBA Summer League in Vegas?

In their Summer League roster, the Wizards will be heavily involved in how five specific players have performed thus far through three games. Those five players are Bilal Coulibaly, the seventh pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, Johnny Davis, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Tristan Vukcevic, and Ryan Rollins. Who among those five have stood out for the Wizards — both in a positive and negative manner?

Here are three early Summer League takeaways regarding some of the Wizards' most important prospects.

Bilal Coulibaly has more dribbling juice than expected, but remains extremely raw

Bilal Coulibaly started the entire draft process as a potential late first-round pick, with most talent evaluators online projecting the 18-year old forward to land in the second round. But Coulibaly rose due to the potential he possessed; given how jumbled draft boards were, it wasn't too much of a stretch to think that he would land in the lottery thanks to his incredible athletic gifts.

Thus, the Wizards traded up to select the young Frenchman, beginning their rebuild with one of the most tantalizing yet unknown prospects of the draft. One thing, however, had everyone in agreement about Coulibaly. He was raw. He needed time to settle into the NBA. Coulibaly didn't play too big of a role with the Metropolitans 92, as he thrived more in transition by using his incredible leaping ability to glide towards the rim.

But during Summer League, Bilal Coulibaly has been running pick-and-rolls, showcasing more pop off the dribble than many had expected. Oftentimes, he has enough confidence as well to take on his defender without even needing a pick.

Alas, he doesn't have the best burst off the bounce, so he'll have to hone his handles so he could maneuver his way more effortlessly through defenses. And to top it all off, he'll have to be more on point on pull-ups, as he's made just one triple in three Summer League games.

In the end, Coulibaly has a lot of work left to do to polish his offensive game. But at the very least, he is already showing flashes of an off-the-bounce game to go along with his already advanced defensive chops for his age.

Johnny Davis remains unconvincing

It was a tumultuous rookie season for Johnny Davis, the 10th overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. To put it nicely, he did not have the impact many expect out of a lottery pick, and he didn't exactly show flashes of turning into an indispensable player for the Wizards down the line. The team even sent him down to the G-League just so he could get some reps in.

To end the 2022-23 season, Davis showed the ability to rack up some points. However, he didn't exactly do so in the most efficient of fashions. That remains the story for the 21-year old guard even during the 2023 NBA Summer League.

Johnny Davis just lacks the burst, the quick first step, needed to get by defenders. He also doesn't have the most advanced handle, and he's not exactly Tyrese Haliburton out there with his playmaking. As a score-first guard, Davis hasn't been efficient enough to warrant the touches he's been having.

Davis is shooting around 36 percent from the field through three games, and he hasn't compensated for it with playmaking (eight assists in three games) or trips to the foul line (0.5 attempts per game).

He's only 21, so he has time to figure it out. But at the moment, Davis is certainly looking more like a Jerome Robinson-type player than someone who contributes to winning basketball.

Ryan Rollins and Tristan Vukcevic could play roles for the team next season, while Patrick Baldwin Jr. may not be ready just yet

Ryan Rollins, one of the pieces the Wizards received in the Chris Paul trade, is looking like a promising piece to have for the Wizards at the point. He's an unselfish player who doesn't force up too many shots. In the event of a Delon Wright trade, Rollins may emerge as the team's backup point guard at some point.

Meanwhile, Tristan Vukcevic needs more time to develop at the moment. But you could see the feel he has for the game. He can certainly threaten to crack the rotation, as long as he improves his positioning on defense.

On the other hand, Patrick Baldwin Jr. hasn't played at a level that would allow him to crack the Wizards' wing rotation alongside the likes of Bilal Coulibaly, Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert. Baldwin, whose selling point is his outside shooting, hasn't been on point, and he doesn't do nearly enough in the other facets of the game just yet to warrant a larger role.