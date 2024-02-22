The Washington Wizards visit the Denver Nuggets as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Wizards are not having a good season, and they are one game away from being the worst team in the NBA. The Wizards have also lost their last eight games heading into the All-Star break. Washington hosted the Nuggets back in January and they lost by nine points. In the game, Kyle Kuzma led the team with 17 points. Tyus Jones had 15 points while Marvin Bagley III had 14 off the bench. The Wizards will be without Isaiah Livers for this game.

The Nuggets are fourth in the Western Conference at the moment, and they entered the All-Star break on a three-game losing streak. In their win over the Wizards earlier this season, Nikola Jokic had 42 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists. The starting five combined for 101 of the 113 points scored for the Nuggets in the win. The Nuggets left some points on the board, as well. They shot under 70 percent from the free throw line in the game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-Nuggets Odds

Washington Wizards: +15 (-110)

Moneyline: +980

Denver Nuggets: -15 (-110)

Moneyline: -1800

Over: 230.5 (-112)

Under: 230.5 (-108)

How to Watch Wizards vs. Nuggets

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network, Altitude Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread/Win

Washington is expected to lose this game by quite a few points. The spread is very large, so they do have a chance to cover out the gate. The Wizards lost by just nine points in the first game against the Nuggets, and that would have covered this spread. What helped them was keeping the Nuggets to 113 points. Jokic had a big game, but the rest of the team was just average. The Wizards need to do this same thing. If the Wizards can make sure Jokic is the only player to do damage, they will cover the spread.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Wizards are tied for the worst defense in the league scoring wise. They allow 123.9 points per game, and teams have the fourth-highest field goal percentage against them. The Nuggets should be able to put up at least 115 points in this game. When the Nuggets score at least 115 points in a game this season, they are 19-5. Denver putting up 115 points will not be a problem, and this will give them the best chance to cover the spread.

Washington is going to struggle on the offensive side in this game, as well. The Nuggets allow the sixth-fewest points per game this season, and they have held the Wizards to 104 points once already. The only real threat on Washington is Kyle Kuzma, so the Nuggets just have to contain him. If Denver can make sure Kuzma is contained, they will blow out the Wizards at home.

Final Wizards-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

The Wizards are 15-point underdogs, and it is easy to see why. However, that is a large amount to win by in the NBA, and the Wizards are actually a better road team this season. Because of the spread being at 15 points, I am going to Washington to cover.

Final Wizards-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Wizards +15 (-110), Over 230.5 (-112)