Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner passed Las Vegas Aces forward Candace Parker on the WNBA All-Time Points Leaders List, the league announced in a Thursday tweet.

Movin' on up 💫 DeWanna Bonner has passed Candace Parker for 8th on the #WNBA All-Time Points Leaders List Congrats, DB#MoreThanGame pic.twitter.com/vZ5bchjuT6 — WNBA (@WNBA) July 20, 2023

DeWanna Bonner, a 14-year NBA veteran with the Sun and the Phoenix Mercury, is averaging 18.3 points per game this season. She is hitting 43.5% of her attempts from the field and 37.2% from the 3-point line. The Sun added Bonner via a sign-and-trade with the Mercury in 2020, sending three first-round picks to Phoenix. Bonner has averaged 16.2 points per game in 108 games and earned two All-Star selections since the deal.

Mercury guard Diana Taurasi, a ten-time All-Star and three-time WNBA champion with Phoenix, is averaging 14.8 points per game during her 19th season in the WNBA. She is at the top of the list with 9,929 total career points, taking spots over former Houston Comets forward Tina Thompson, former Indiana Fever forward Tamika Catchings and Sun and former New York Liberty center Tina Charles.

DeWanna Bonner scored 41 points against the Aces in June, handing Las Vegas their first loss of the 2023 WNBA season. She would set a single-game franchise record for the Sun as she hit 16 of her 23 field goal attempts as the Sun took a 94-77 victory in Mohegan Sun Arena. Forward Alyssa Thomas would add nine points, eight rebounds, 12 assists and three steals in the headline matchup on Connecticut's home court, while Aces guard Kelsey Plum led Las Vegas with 16 points.

“We know what she's all about,” Thomas said in June, via ESPN Women's Basketball Reporter Alexa Philippou. “We know what she's capable of, and I think she reminded the league of what type of player she is.”

The Sun currently sit at second place in the Eastern Conference with an overall record of 15-6. They have a 7-3 record in Commissioner's Cup play. Connecticut added more talent to its frontcourt when it signed forward Kristine Anigwe to a seven-day contract on Monday.