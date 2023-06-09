DeWanna Bonner and the Connecticut Sun got some measure of revenge against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday. Thanks to Bonner's historic performance, the Sun became the first team to beat the reigning WNBA champions, as she exploded for 41 points to lead Connecticut to a 94-77 victory at home.

The 41 points DeWanna Bonner dropped on the Aces was also the first such scoring performance in WNBA history against an undefeated squad, according to ESPN Stats & Info:

“DeWanna Bonner scored 41 points tonight, the most in a game in Sun franchise history. It was also the 1st 40-point game vs an unbeaten team in the history of the WNBA.”

No one from the side of the Aces could slow down Bonner, who connected on 16 of her 233 attempts from the floor. She also drained five of seven shots from behind the arc and went 4-for-5 from the free-throw line. In addition, she grabbed seven rebounds, recorded an assist, and a steal in 32 minutes of action.

DeWanna Bonner had every motivation she needed to come up with a great performance in the rematch against the Aces. Not only did her team lose to the Aces in last season's WNBA Finals, but she also scored five points on a salty 2-for-9 shooting in last Tuesday's 90-84 loss to Las Vegas.

With their latest win, DeWanna Bonner and the Sun have improved to 7-2, good for second in the league. Only the 7-1 Aces have a better record than Connecticut, which will look to sustain its momentum when they visit the Atlanta Dream this coming Sunday.