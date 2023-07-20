The Las Vegas Aces may be the team to beat in the WNBA this season, but a potential sleeper team could very well be the Connecticut Sun. They replaced former head coach Curt Miller with Stephanie White this season and so far she's guided them to a 15-6 record. That's good enough for third best in the league behind only the Aces and the New York Liberty. The Sun have a formidable duo in Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner but they suffered a crucial blow in the first half of the season when starting center and All-Star Brionna Jones went down with a season-ending injury. With only ten players on the roster, the Sun decided to beef up their frontcourt amid Jones' injury with the signing of Kristine Anigwe to a seven-day contract, the team announced.

ROSTER UPDATE: Connecticut Sun Sign Kristine Anigwe 🔗: https://t.co/9jZE1KTZba pic.twitter.com/RT8LCXxkK0 — Connecticut Sun PR (@CTSunPR) July 17, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With the injury to Jones, it was clear the Sun needed some help in the frontcourt. WNBA teams are required to have a minimum of 11 players on the roster. The Sun had signed Liz Dixon at the beginning of June, but they ended up cutting her right before the All-Star break. Dixon was a promising young center, but the Sun opted for a more veteran player. Kristine Anigwe will now have seven days on her contract to prove she can help this team long-term.

Anigwe began this season with the Chicago Sky before they cut her at the beginning of July. She suited up in ten games for the Sky averaging 2.5 points per game and 2.1 rebounds. Anigwe was originally drafted by the Sun with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft. She's also played for the Dallas Wings, Los Angeles Sparks and Phoenix Mercury.