WNBA greats Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi are set to host an ESPN alt-cast of the Christmas Day NBA game between the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks.

The special event, named “The Bird & Taurasi Show,” marks a collaboration between the basketball stars and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, the team behind the popular “Manningcast” (via The Phoenix Business Journal). The alt-cast will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at noon ET, featuring a mix of basketball insights and holiday cheer.

Bird and Taurasi, who played together for UConn women's basketball, leading the Huskies to an NCAA basketball title in 2002, are bringing their on-court chemistry to the broadcasting world. Bird, a retired Seattle Storm star, and Taurasi, currently with the Phoenix Mercury, have been well-received by viewers for their engaging and insightful commentary.

The broadcast is expected to feature a plethora of high-profile guests, including actor Jason Sudeikis, known for his role in “Ted Lasso,” along with basketball stars Tyrese Haliburton of the Pacers, the Liberty's Breanna Stewart and the Hawk's Trae Young, and comedian Leslie Jones (via Cydney Henderson of USA Today).

Bird and Taurasi's careers have been marked by numerous accolades, including five Olympic gold medals together and multiple WNBA championships. Taurasi, the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, is preparing for her 20th season with the Mercury, while Bird recently concluded a stellar 19-season run with the Storm.

This alt-cast is part of a growing trend in sports broadcasting, where alternative feeds offer a less formal, more conversational style of commentary. With their wealth of experience and charismatic presence, Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi are well-positioned to make “The Bird & Taurasi Show” a memorable addition to the Christmas Day sports lineup.