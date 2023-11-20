Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark joins ManningCast as a guest for the Eagles-Chiefs NFL game, showcasing her lifelong Chiefs fandom.

In an exciting crossover between college basketball and the NFL, Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark is set to join the ManningCast for the highly-anticipated Week 11 Monday Night Football matchup. The game features a rematch of last year's Super Bowl contenders, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, promising a night of high stakes and intense action.

Omaha Productions, led by NFL legend Peyton Manning, announced on Monday morning that Clark would be a special guest during the broadcast of the Eagles-Chiefs game. This selection seems particularly fitting given Clark's status as a lifelong Chiefs fan. Her appearance promises to add an extra layer of enthusiasm and insight to the already popular ManningCast, hosted by brothers Eli and Peyton Manning.

The news has sparked excitement among both Iowa fans and the wider sports community. Caitlin Clark, known for her remarkable skills on the basketball court, will be sharing the spotlight with former NFL quarterback and Virginia Tech standout, Michael Vick, Alex Weber of On3 reported.

In recent news, Clark has continued to make headlines with her impressive performances. Following a challenging upset loss to Kansas State, Iowa’s coach Lisa Bluder urged her team to bounce back stronger. Clark responded, leading her team to a dominant victory in their next game.

Her recent play not only showcased her ability to rise to the occasion but also solidified her position as a top scorer in the NCAA. Clark's performance against Drake was particularly noteworthy, as she once again demonstrated why she is one of the most talked-about players in college basketball today.