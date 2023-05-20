Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

It didn’t take long for ex-WNBA star Sue Bird to take in her first Seattle Storm game as a fan during retirement. Sue Bird was sitting courtside for the Storm’s 2023 WNBA home homer Saturday afternoon. When Seattle fans saw that Bird was in attendance, they showered her with cheers, causing Bird to stand up and acknowledge the crowd.

The Storm hosted the Las Vegas Aces Saturday in Seattle’s first game since Bird’s retirement. Bird spent her entire 20-year WNBA career with the Storm. Bird finally called it quits after the Aces eliminated the Storm from the 2022 WNBA Playoffs.

Newly retired Sue Bird taking in her first Seattle Storm game as a spectator 🗣️⚡ (via @seattlestorm)pic.twitter.com/Ik0ymxklPa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 20, 2023

“Those couple months right after the season ended, so fresh in retirement, I kinda realized — and a lot of people gave me this advice — but I started to realize that, this time, I’ll never get this back,” Bird told Insider earlier this year. “There’s only one time where you get to truly enjoy this type of downtime, as you enter retirement.”

Bird had one of the greatest careers in the history of the WNBA. She led the Storm to four championships, winning titles in 2004, 2010, 2018 and 2020. Bird made the All-Star team 13 times and was a five-time All-WNBA First-Team selection.

In her final season at 41 years old, Bird averaged 7.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. Bird and Seattle made the playoffs in each of her final seven seasons.

Without Bird, the Storm could be one of the worst teams in the entire league. The Aces were favored by double digits in Seattle for Saturday’s opener. The Storm are not considered to be among the WNBA championship contenders.