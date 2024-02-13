Belair reflects on the challenges of wrestling reality TV.

Bianca Belair plays a character for a living.

Sure, the “EST of WWE” may be pretty similar to the woman who portrays her, Bianca Blair, with her personality elevated considerably to make her a pseudo-superhero on television, but at the end of the day, she is doing just that, playing a character, and thus gets to take the proverbial mask off when she goes home to her husband, fellow WWE Superstar Montez Ford.

But what happens when someone who plays a character for a living becomes the subject of a reality television show, where they are supposed to give fans a sneak peek of what their life is like when the show is over? Well, Belair discussed that very topic in an interview with Upscale Digital and provided fans with some very interesting insight.

“I did. I did. I think I had more so than him because I’m a person that always likes to be in control, and I always like to be very prepared. I was like, ‘I don’t know, I don’t know about this.’ Me, I’m a little bit more — I’m different in the ring than I am at home. I’m a little more calm, I be at home sewing and reading and eating in the bed, and doing my DIY projects. He’s like the crazy guy that has so much energy and is full of so much joy. I was like, ‘I don’t know about this,'” Bianca Belair explained to Upscale Digital via Fightful.

“But then we talked about it and saw it as an amazing opportunity, so we both jumped at the opportunity. We definitely had some reservations about it. I think for us, it became more comfortable when we took the pressure off of ourselves. We agreed that we wanted this just to be real and vulnerable, and not try to be something that weren’t not. We’re already upping the ante as who we are in the ring, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford, as WWE superstars and characters. We’re like, ‘Let’s just go home and not be characters’ and once you take the pressure off yourself, just be yourself, that’s all you can do.”

You know, Belair actually makes a very interesting point here, as reality show participants normally play up their personalities to become entertaining personas worthy of repeated watching week in and week out or binged straight through on a streamer. Because Belair and Ford basically go full throttle for a living, playing up amplified versions of themselves on television to entertain fans, their reality show couldn’t follow the traditional formula, with the duo instead opting to show off what they are like when the cameras stop rolling, which makes for a unique viewing experience that some fans seem to really enjoy, so good on them for attacking the formula in an interesting way.

Jade Cargill has Bianca Belair on her dream match list.

Despite not being a featured member of the WWE Universe at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event in Las Vegas, Jade Cargill, the former TBA Champion-turned-in-universe free agent, still walked the red carpet and was interviewed by Denise Salcedo about what it’s like to be a Superstar in this her first WrestleMania season.

Though it remains to be seen how her next few months will shake out, as she currently has no clear storyline heading into the “Showcase of the Immortals,” Cargill is still incredibly excited about what’s to come and even has a few “dream opponents” she’d love to work against, including, well, pretty much all of the top female performers on RAW and SmackDown.

“Everybody has been very warm. Everybody understands that, one, we are all going to create money-making matches here. We’re here to put butts in seats, sell tickets, and make money. That’s what we’re here for,” Jade Cargill told Denise Salcedo via Fightful. “So they all understand that we’re here to make three matches all these women you just named literally our dream matches everybody would love to see me take on a Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, because you never know what the outcome will be. Obviously, I’ll be on top, but you never know what the outcome is gonna be. So they’ve all been warm, so welcoming, want to see me excel in this business. I mean, we’re all competition. Let’s see how that goes.”

Say what you will about Cargill’s confidence, as she already talks about herself like a main eventer with just one WWE match on her resume, but it’s pretty clear that her confidence is earned, as Creative appears to have very big plans for her heading into the future. Give Cargill the right feud, start it soon, and who knows, maybe she’ll have her first WWE singles match at WrestleMania 40.