When Cody Rhodes emerged from the back at the official WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event to officially announce his intentions for the “Showcase of the Immortals” in South Philadelphia, it ruffled a few feathers on the Island of Relevancy.

It makes sense, right? Rhodes used his Royal Rumble win to dash the dreams of a The Rock-Roman Reigns main event and even pointed out that, in his opinion, the ancestors of The Bloodline would be ashamed of its current crop of Superstars due to their poor attitudes and lack of competitive spirit. This, understandably, cheesed off The Rock to a pretty incredible degree, with “The Great One” slapping the “American Nightmare” square across the face as social media went wild.

What did Rhodes think of this incredible moment? Did he get where The Rock was coming from and forgive his heated action as nothing more than the fog of war? Or did this just fuel his fire more, looking to make an example of “The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment” for stepping on him? Well, fans in Lexington, Kentucky, found out first-hand as they were treated to a front-row seat to his first public promo since the Kickoff event.

“So Lexington, Kentucky, what do we want to talk about?” Cody Rhodes asked the RAW crowd. “I believe we could talk about how, in the main event of WrestleMania 40, I will be challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. It took me a while to even be able to say that and the only reason I'm able to say that is because of you guys. You certainly made your voices heard, a full week trending worldwide, posting about it, screaming about it, shouting about it, whispering, spreading the word, and the word was [We Want Cody!]. Thank you. I really don't know how I could ever repay you; actually, maybe there's only one way. Ah man, y'all making me a little emotional here, I get it, I get it, I'm a passionate guy, I'm passionate about this place and my legacy within it. My astrological sign is Cancer, so I'm often wearing my heart on my sleeve, but again, I don't want to get emotional because then I'd become a ‘crybaby.'

“While a lot of you were saying, ‘We Want Cody,' there was one man out there who 100 percent did not want to hear it, and that same man just happens to be the most famous man alive: a potential presidential nominee, the original ‘People's Champion,' the same man who coined the term ‘Cody Crybabies.'”

Rhodes pointed the audience's attention to the Titantron, where he shared a video highlights package of the press conference and Rock's appearance on the Pat McAfee Show to remind everyone of just what went down in Las Vegas before addressing the crowd once more, only this time he had a little more bass in his voice surrounding the situation.

Laughing at The Rock's assertion that his fans are sticking chicken nuggets where the sun don't shine in his conversation with Pat McAfee, Cody Rhodes laid down the law like only a man with a guaranteed main event spot at WrestleMania can, letting everyone in the WWE Universe know that he doesn't take disrespect lying down.

“Now listen, I know promos are different than the last time he was here, and very few people could ever even fathom matching The Rock on the microphone, but I do have to ask: what are we supposed to do with the nuggets? Pat, you were there; what am I expected to do with these nuggets? Please, don't mistake the levity in this candor for any weakness, and please don't think that I'm not a fan of The Rock, I am a fan of The Rock. I think all of us have at times in our lives, been fans of The Rock, but one thing The Rock does not do well is he does not listen,” Cody Rhodes noted.

“At the press conference, I said nothing to defile his ancestors, and yet he chose to slap me in the face and slap me in the face in public. Sometimes, you can hear the rivers overflowing. I recognized the look in Rock's eyes; it was no longer the people's energy; it was malevolence. The Rock and Roman Reigns together? That's the perfect storm, but please, make no mistake about it, Rock, you put your hands on me, Rock, you slapped me across the face, and what that means is I'm going to hit you back.”

Unfortunately for fans in the know, Rhodes was cut off from continuing his speech, with Seth Rollins marching to the ring and cutting his own impassioned promo, but frankly, what more was there to say? Rhodes is going all-in on The Bloodline and will level anyone who gets in his path on the way to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, no matter how “Great” they are.