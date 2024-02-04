Bianca and Jade can make magic.

After leaving fans waiting for the final third of 2023, Jade Cargill finally made her debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble and did so in a pretty incredible way, including eliminating Nia Jax single-handedly and having a face-to-face showdown with Bianca Belair, the “EST of WWE” and do-it-all powerhouse with an ability to captivate a crowd like few others.

Dubbed a dream match since pretty much the moment Cargill signed with WWE, Belair and “That Chick” did not disappoint in their few moments in the ring together, with the duo sizing each other up before splitting off into their own actions. Though neither won the match, those few moments were enough to whet the appetites of fans eager to see something more, including Belair herself, who revealed that she was incredibly excited about the moment and the prospects of the future in an interview with Brad Gilmore.

“I was very excited about the Royal Rumble. Very excited about her coming in and actually debuting and for the world to see what she can do. But I was even more excited about us being able to stand in that ring. We stood there, and we didn't say anything, we didn't do anything, and the crowd erupted. I think that just shows the potential that this has, whether it's us tagging together, whether it's us going up against each other in a singles match. People just want to see us in the ring together, imagining it just automatically happens,” Bianca Belair explained via Fightful.

“So I think that we're gonna go in there, and we're gonna throw it down, regardless if we're working together, regardless if we're going up against each other. But the possibilities are endless. That's what's amazing about WWE. I'm just so happy that Jade is here. I think she's gonna do amazing things. She has the look, she has the charisma, she has that it factor. All she needed was to be on the grandest stage of them all, which is WWE. So I'm just excited that I get to make some magic with here.”

What is the ideal way to get Belair and Cargill in the ring together once more? Should they build towards a program against each other, maybe at WrestleMania 40, a few months later at SummerSlam, with even more seeds being planted at the Elimination Chamber? Or does it make more sense to team the duo up and unleash them on the Kabuki Warriors for the tag titles? Either way, as Belair noted, they have the potential to make magic together, WWE just needs to settle on the right storyline to make it happen.

This was a GOD-TIER spot from Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill last night. One of the best stardowns we have seen. These 2 were fantastic.pic.twitter.com/JItA7wPwMG — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) January 28, 2024

Bianca Belair opens up about the challenges of doing Love & WWE.

Elsewhere on her Love & WWE media tour alongside husband Montez Ford, Bianca Belair stopped by the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to discuss what it's like to have their lives shared on camera for the world to see.

For Ford, the opportunity has been a mixed bag, as while he enjoys showing their world to the world, the moments captured aren't always positive.

“That's the great thing about the show, too. They get introduced to our world, but they also get introduced to a couple who's in the same business that do have different parallels when it comes to their careers. There's a lot of times where I may have this going on for myself, she may have this going on for herself, but it may not all be aligned at heights,” Montez Ford explained via WrestleZone.

“She may be at a high, I may be at a low, but you have to learn the balance of being supportive, and being a WWE superstar, and being a husband at the right times. Because at the same time, you may have those frustrations or whatever going on in your mind, but you also have to set that aside and be supportive for your spouse. I would never want to be going through something, and she's at the height, and she feels so emotional and passionate about something, and I'm in there just bringing the mode down. That makes it a little bit difficult.”

Belair weighed in on the situation too, revealing that Ford had a big match planned for WrestleMania 37 before it was moved to television and how that impacted their family.

“That's happened before. In the show, we touch on that a lot. That's a big theme of the show. In the past, people don't know this, but WrestleMania 37, he was supposed to have a WrestleMania match. He got gear made, he had family coming in. Things change all the time, his match ended up getting moved to the night before on SmackDown,” Bianca Belair added.

“He had every right to feel devastated and be down. He could have walked around like he had a cloud over his head, but the very next day, I was main eventing WrestleMania. It can be hard sometimes, but that's the balance where he chose to be a husband that night and be happy for me and proud of me and celebrate me instead of being a worker and being frustrated about his situation. But that can be very difficult to do.”

Say what you will about professional wrestling and the legitimacy of the storylines presented on television each week, but having a Mania match pulled on short notice must have been incredibly tough, especially after you get brand-new gear and bring your family together to see it go down. Showing that vulnerability is incredibly interesting and, thus, makes for very good reality television.