A new King and Queen of WWE?

Montez Ford and Bianca Belair have been married since 2018.

While the duo have shared the screen as a couple on multiple occasions, with Belair coming out to save the Street Profits at WrestleMania 36 and the duo – plus Angelo Dawkins – being featured in a commercial for Applebees, they've never worked the sort of long-term storyline that one might expect from one of the most popular pairings in the entire federation.

Could that change now that Ford and Belair are being featured in their own WWE reality show, Love & WWE, on Hulu? Maybe yes, maybe no, but as the duo explained in an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, they'll only be on board with the creative direction if it's done in the right way.

“For now, we’re on our own personal journeys, and there are things I want to accomplish on my own,” Belair told Ariel Helwani via Fightful.” There are things he wants to accomplish on his own. Once we both do that and we feel like we’re maybe at the mountain top, we’ll meet together and be even bigger and better, then we’ll have new goals, goals together. We don’t have an issue with that. My thing is, if we get together, I want it to be creative. I want to be fighting together for titles and over titles. I’m not trying to be in there having a storyline fighting over my man, because I’m not fighting for something that is mine. It’s 2024, we’re not fighting over men anymore.”

“I wanna do something along the scale of Booker T and Sharmell,” Montez Ford noted. “He was King Booker and the World Heavyweight Champion, and she was this storied figure that made sure their kingdom was intact. She was just as much important in that ring as he was. Something along those lines. Upping the ante a little bit. He had the world title, I could have the world title, she could have the world title at the same time.”

You know, when it comes to couples in WWE history, Booker and Sharmell are a pretty good one to aspire to, as they really did bring the best out of each other when they were working together as King and Queen. Though some couples may want to focus on doing their own thing, with the joint Becky Lynch-Seth Rollins storyline proving that even the best-laid plans don't often work, if Belair wants to join the Street profits and Bobby Lashley in their faction, then why not go all-in on the pairing and put them on top like a babyface version of Judgment Day on SmackDown?

Montez Ford sees Wilt Chamberlain numbers in his future.

Elsewhere in their appearance on The MMA Hour, Montez Ford was asked about his lack of a push as a singles star, a development fans have been desperate to see but thus far has become one of the great “what ifs” of the last few years.

Though Ford would surely like to get in the ring and prove he can go solo, something many fans expected after his efforts in the 2023 Elimination Chamber, the Triple Crown Champion knows his day will eventually come, and when it does, he will shine.

“I think it’s just time. Everything is time. Everything is time. One of the main things I always make sure of, no matter what happens, is that I’m ready. At any given time, it can be time to go. One of the main things I always make sure of is that I’m ready,” Carmelo Hayes told Ariel Helwani via Fightful. “I’ve been ready since I was young, holding up all these WWE Championships as a kid saying, ‘This is going to happen one day. It’s going to happen. I don’t know when, but it’s going to happen,’ and just having that resonate in my mind so no matter what happens in WWE, whether I’m with the Street Profits, whether I’m with Bobby Lashley and Angelo Dawkins and my wife [Bianca Belair]. It’s going to happen. I’ve always manifested that, and I know once the ball gets put in my court, I’m scoring. I’m doing Wilt Chamberlain numbers.”

Asked if he ever worries that his moment simply may not come, Ford said no, noting that he uses it as motivation, not as a way to drag himself down.

“No. I think it’s more of not impatience, but more motivation. It literally lights a fire within me every time she does something. ‘That’s amazing.’ I’m so amped up about it, and it gives me motivation to push the bar and the envelope even more when it is time to do so,” Ford noted. “Every year, I’m always chipping off the negative things I don’t need to do anymore in my life. So, another year that it hasn’t happened, then I start chipping away at things that I need to do away with. Whether it’s making me advance in life or holding me down, I’m getting rid of everything that is negative so the closer and closer for the time that it is to get there, I have no flaws. I have nothing holding me back. Just always staying prepared for when the time happens. That’s why I’m so calm.”

Will the day eventually come when Ford gets his chance to shine? Maybe yes, maybe no, but if Love & WWE pops off and becomes a cultural touchstone, it's hard to imagine he won't be an even more prominent part of WWE's television offerings each week.