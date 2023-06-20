In WWE, there aren't many female Superstars who have found the same level of success as Charlotte Flair.

A former NXT Champion, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, a former RAW Women's Champion, a former SmackDown Women's Champion, and even a former Divas Champion, with 14 total reigns with a World Championship to her credit, even if all of those reigns only account for 983 days combined.

And yet, in the opinion of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, he doesn't think Flair is looking to spend the rest of her life in the ring as a WWE lifer. No, when Flair achieves her goal and surpasses her father's 16 reigns with the World Championship, NXT‘s color commentator believes “The Queen” will ride off into the sunset and enjoy other ventures.

“She’s the star of the show. She knows it. Everybody else knows it. Fall in line. It’s the best thing going today. You don’t have to like it, but you better learn to love it … It’s only fitting. She’s the best at what she does, man. Wrestling is literally going to be something in her rearview mirror in the next five years, just because there’s so much more out there for her right now. And I think she knows that, too,” Booker T said via TJR.

“I think she wants more. This wrestling thing for Charlotte Flair has been a pit stop [or] a bump in the road. She got the world in the palm of her hand. She could do whatever she wants.”

Whether WWE wants to admit it, in 2023, Flair is more or less a part-timer at this point in her career, with “The Queen” coming and going depending on her championship status. If Flair doesn't best Asuka for the strap at Money in the Bank, it's worth wondering when the WWE Universe will see her again, as there really is no “Queen” without a crown.

Road Dogg has his own standout female WWE performers.

Speaking of WWE Hall of Famers and their preferred former WWE Women's Champions, “The Road Dogg” Jesse James let it be known on his Oh, You Didn't Know podcast that he's a massive fan of Asuka, “The Empress of Tomorrow,” current holder of SmackDown‘s top female honor, and Charlotte Flair's opponent at Money in the Bank.

Discussing all things woman's wrestling, James declared that, in his opinion, Asuka is among the best to ever do it, which is all the more impressive when fans consider that she really doesn't have promos at her disposal.

“One of the greatest women's wrestlers of our time. I firmly believe that, and I don't think there's many that I would even compare to her as far as the total package,” James said.

“Her energy and her facials and she emotes a language that is universal, I get it when she screams something at you. When she acts, I get it, so to me her wrestling, her in-the-ring stuff is second to none, her transitions, she's the one who does it the most fluidly.”

Turning his attention from his all-time favorites to his current ones, James noted that of the current crop of in-ring female stars, the performer that gets himself and his wife to pop the most is IYO SKY, who has a, shall we say, unique way of getting to the ring that he finds fascinating.

“There's something about IYO SKY and my wife even feels it too, on her entrance there is something so abstract,” James said. “I don't know if she's acting drunk or acting I don't care, I don't know her motivation for walking like that on her entrance, but me and my wife love it. I love IYO SKY … She is one of my faves because she's daring as the day is long, she's great in the ring, man. She's got great timing.”

On paper, it's hard to find many wrestlers on the RAW, WWE, or any wrestling roster around the world for that matter who can match up with SKY, as she's been a champion in every promotion she's worked for and currently holds one of the highest Cagematch ratings of any female performer in wrestling at 9.49. If Asuka is one of the best performers of all time in terms of WWE Hall of Fame pedigree, then SKY has the potential in the annals of professional wrestling history, too, should the 33-year-old “Genius of the Skys” find a way to keep her success going either as a member of Damage CTRL or finally freed from her association with Bayley.