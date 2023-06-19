WWE is not a company that moves fast.

Sure, title reigns can come and go with the wind, but the belts in question, and the names used by the promotion to describe them, can stubbornly stick around for a very long time, as the 24/7 Title will tell you.

And yet, between WWE's decision to draft Rhea Ripley onto RAW despite having her win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania, draft Bianca Belair onto SmackDown despite being the RAW Women's Champion, and christen a new WWE World Heavyweight Championship after Roman Reigns' 1,000-plus day title reign, it felt like only a matter of time before Paul “Triple H” Levesque decided to shake things up and put his stamp – literally – on the straps adorned by his promotion's champions.

Discussing how he feels about the new titles on his Oh, You Didn't Know? Podcast, Levesque's former DX brother-in-crime, Road Dogg, weighed in on his friend's new belt designs, even if he isn't a big fan of that specific verbiage.

“I’m gonna forgive you for calling them belts, but that’s cool. Look, you’re the Lays person. I get that. You love a good Lays potato chip. Oh no, I was talking about your chip preference. I think it’s exactly what Hunter has always been, a traditionalist from his training with Kowalski to his mentoring by Flair. Everything he’s done has been with respect to tradition in this industry. And so I think these are, but you can’t just copy another title that was good,” Road Dogg said via Wrestlezone.

“You don’t just go like oh, people loved that one. No, you have to be the innovator. And now I think we’ve seen now speaking very currently is the women’s titles also have done the same thing. So you’re gonna have a world champion or WWE Champion or Universal Champion and a world champion. I’m not sure where the names exactly lay now, and is Roman Reigns still undisputed? I think things like that are going to come out and are really intriguing to me.

“Not as an inside-the-circle guy but as a viewer as a fan. Which I’ve tried to do a lot this stint in this specific job just to watch so I can give you nuances of that on a live event. But I don’t know; it’s all intriguing to me. I love the new titles. They’re huge. They’re beautiful. But yet they’re big and plain too. And I think that’s tradition. Look, we all went the way of the big eagle and the big spinner and the big this and the big that. I think these go back to what a championship title looks like. And that’s my opinion, and I’m sure the internet will hate me for that too.”

Will the internet hate Dogg for his opinion? Maybe yes, maybe no; while the WWE World Heavyweight Championship got largely positive reviews when it debuted in May – minus the big WWE in the middle – each subsequent return has been met with less excitement, even if there was an uptick upon the debut of Ripley's strap, as it looks very similar to the one currently held by Seth Rollins. Then again, Dogg gets why WWE makes the decisions they do and ultimately accepts it.

Road Dogg “accepts” the WWE branding in its titles.

Discussing the decision to keep the WWE logo clearly visible in the middle of all four of the new titles, Road Dogg acknowledged why the promotions opted to keep up the brand synergy, even if it doesn't always set well with fans.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s a good gold strap that’s very intricate in the inner workings too. That’s very inside of it if you held it and feel it. It’s a title, and it’s what it looks like, and what does it display as big as all day? The logo of your brand. So it’s branding, it’s all of the above as in smart for business. And I mean today’s business, not even the wrestling business,” Road Dogg said.

“I’m just talking about today and when with business sense in mind, it’s genius, and for our business for the wrestling business. It was made with tradition in mind. So that’s how I see it, and you can see it differently if you would like. I’m sure a lot of people do, but what do you want me to do? You know what I mean? I like the titles. I like what they stand for. I understand why they look like what they look like, and I accept it. I’ve also learned in my lifetime that acceptance is the key.”

Will the day eventually come when WWE brings back the Winged Eagles strap that Cody Rhodes pined for during his run toward WrestleMania? I mean, probably not, but that doesn't mean the new straps are bad per se; after watching every major sports team hold up the belt with a familiar W in the middle, why not keep that free marketing alive?