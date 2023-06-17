After being looked over, yet again, for a rematch with Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship – aka the former RAW Women's Championship – Bianca Belair told Adam Pearce that she was done sitting around waiting for an opportunity to shine and decided to take the matter into her own hands.

What did that mean exactly? Well, fans didn't have to wait too long to find out, as the woman who jumped her in line for Asuka's strap, “The Queen” Charlotte Flair, was booked for an appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect and was set to discuss her forthcoming match for the WWE Women's Championship, which is officially booked for Money in the Bank weekend in London, England.

Asked by Waller if she plans to become a 15-time champion, Flair said the only number she cares about is Asuka's.

“Okay okay okay, fifteen-time, sixteen-time, but since we’re talking numbers, Grayson, I have Asuka’s number,” Flair said. “So you can ‘woo’ when I say that. You can ‘woo’ now.”

Unfortunately for Flair, her chorus of “Woos” turned into even louder cheers, as none other than “The EST of WWE” decided to crash the party – a common occurrence on SmackDown versions of The Grayson Waller Effect – and let the number one contender know that she isn't the only person with a plan for Money in the Bank.

Bianca Belair has a plan to get back in the WWE Women's Championship picture.

Walking down to the ring with a microphone in her hand, Bianca Belair made sure that Charlotte Flair knew she jumped the line to get her match with Asuka and that she is the one who rightfully deserves another shot at “The Empress of Tomorrow.”

“Now Charlotte, with all due respect, your accolades speak for themselves, but you know what?” Bianca Belair said. “Somebody gonna have to explain to me how things are working around here right now, okay? See, I lost my title, I was told I was gonna get a rematch, didn’t get a rematch, and here you come, you walk in, call your shot, and you get an opportunity. I mean, am I trippin’ girl, or am I trippin’?”

“Well hello, ‘EST.’ With all due respect, yes I walked in, I called my shot, and I got it, but I don’t write the rules, and I didn’t politick to rewrite them,” Flair responded. “So no, I’m not going to apologize. The line starts and ends with me. No but you know what? Yes, I lost to Rhea Ripley at WreslteMania, and I didn’t get a rematch. So aren’t we both owed a rematch?”

“You know what? Okay, but you know what, Charlotte?” Belair asked. “I tried to do it the right way, see I got defeated, and I stayed. I stayed, and I tried to do it the right way. So I’m just not really understanding. I mean, I didn’t go away and hide for three months, but I guess that doesn’t count for anything. I mean, maybe I should just take things into my own hands, too?”

Clearly offended by the assertion that she doesn't deserve a match with Asuka at the O2, Flair decided to let Belair know what separates one former champ from the other.

“Hold on a second, you think I ran away? I might’ve stepped away, but I didn’t run away,” Flair said. “And if anyone knows anything about defeat, I’ve beaten the best, I’ve lost to the best, but I’ve picked myself up every time. Fourteen times. I am a champion with or without the title. Are you a champion with or without the title?”

“First of all, I am the longest reigning women’s champion of this modern era. And you know what else? I didn’t have to do it fourteen times, so put some respect on my name,” Belair said. “And you know what else? You can stand here and say whatever it is to make yourself feel better. You can sit here and talk about all the things you’ve done, I can talk about all the things I’ve done, but the past is the past, but the future is that since I didn’t get my rematch, you best believe I’m gonna be standing ringside for your title match with Asuka. Because I am done with being patient, I’m done with playing with y’all, and no matter who wins, imma step in that ring and face them face to face, and imma call my shot. Because that title? It’s coming back to me.”

Welp, there you ugo, folks; while Asuka-Flair is on for the SmackDown before Money in the Bank, it would appear the endgame for this feud with Belair-Flair may be at SummerSlam, with the promotion looking to capitalize on an ex-champion versus (probably) champion match to decide on who will hold the belt as WWE moves into the fall. Considering the history of both women and their respective title reigns, “The Est” has to be the favorite to hold gold into the future.