After winning – some might say stealing – the RAW Women's Championship from Bianca Belair at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, Asuka was set to upgrade her strap from the familiar red and gold belt fans have come to know and love thanks to champions like Becky Lynch and Bayley to a brand new golden WWE Women's Championship modeled after the belt currently held by Roman Reigns.

On paper, it seemed like a pretty safe segment for Adam Pearce to book; after begging Belair not to do anything to mess with the christening, it looked like “Scrap Daddy,” and the champ would be able to switch out the straps without much issue and fans would be to celebrate the eighth championship reign of “The Emperess of Tomorrow…” at least until Charlotte Flair showed up for the first time since April to throw her hat in the ring for a title shot.

“Excuse me, I don't wait in line. I made the line, woo!” Flair said. “Hi Asuka, no one respects you more than me;no one. I know what you can do, but I want that championship, so I'm challenging you for the title.”

“I accept,” Asuka said.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“So Adam, when you make this match official, you can put that championship around my waist too,” Flair said.

Welp, there you go, folks; Asuka may be the first WWE Women's Champion of this current lineage, but her title run may not last particularly long, as it looks like the strap will be defended on Money in the Bank weekend and a still-fuming Belair will have her sights set on whoever leaves that match with the strap.