With the final match left on his WWE contract officially wrestled and his exact out date, though technically unknown, rapidly approaching, Edge is nearing what might just be the most important decision of his professional wrestling career: what's next?

Will the “Rated-R Superstar” stick with what he knows and re-sign with WWE, even if it's just on a legends contract that features single-digit dates per year? Or will he instead step away from 25 years of lore to try his hand at wrestling as Adam Copeland, a name he hasn't used in a professional wrestling ring since all the way back in the mid-1990s?

While fans don't know the answer just yet and likely won't until he actually makes his decision one way or another, Edge is far from afraid of reinvention, as he explained to Kayla Braxton on a special edition 18-minute interview on The Bump.

“I don't know if it's seamless because there's a lot of thought. Especially when I was full-on in the grind and doing every show and every week and trying to add ideas and add layers, I constantly thought. I'd always take notes. I'd always have something pop into my head and write it down like I have notebooks full of ideas, full of just a kernel of an idea for a promo or a kernel of an idea for a match or draw out my gear or a t-shirt. It just never stopped. And I think by throwing enough ideas at my mental wall and seeing what stuck and then having a few people go, ‘Hey, what do you think about this?’ Okay,” Edge said via Wrestling News.

“But you have to have that kind of trusted circle. And I never went outside of it. If those people thought it was cool, I was like, ‘Okay, then my instincts are probably right here.’ They weren't always, but I think for me, that was always a part of the process and why. And just listening to the audience and oh, ‘Okay, they're telling me it's time.’ It's time to try something. It was actually here in Toronto where I came out at SummerSlam, first time here since I'd come back from my first neck surgery. Good guy, Intercontinental Champion, mega boot. And I was like, ‘Oh, they're telling me, right, okay, here comes the ultimate opportunist.’ Okay, here comes the Rated-R Superstar. And really just took that. What they were telling me was there. So I took it and ran.”

At 49 years old, no one would hold it against Edge if he stuck around in WWE, where he is one of the most beloved performers of all time and already a Hall of Famer due to his previous medical retirement. If, however, he wants to wrestle meaningful matches and hold championship gold once more, either alongside his lifelong best friend Christian Cage or as a singles star, then maybe a jump to AEW wouldn't be so bad after all.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Renee Paquette is incredibly excited about the prospects of Edge in AEW.

Speaking of Edge jumping ship from WWE to AEW, another long-time WWE stalwart from the Great White North made a similar move in the not-too-distant past, Renee Paquette, though crucially, she is from Toronto, not Orangeville.

Discussing the prospects of the “Rated-R Superstar” switching promotions for the first time in 25 years in an interview with Cageside Seats, Paquette noted the idea of Edge debuting in AEW “gives her goosebumps.”

“It gives me goosebumps. Like, the idea of that happening,” Renee Paquette told Cageside Seats. “Not only just as a Canadian and as a kid growing up, watching Edge in WWE and watching his career, but to get to know him as a human. To get to know him and his wife, Beth Phoenix. They’re just such incredible, like top-notch, world-class human beings. To be able to watch what he was able to do and wrap up his last match in Toronto. What a storybook ending for him.”

When Rick Ucchino of Cageside Seats noted that Christian Cage also wrestled in AEW, Paquette gushed about the prospects of the WWE Tag Team Champions reuniting for one final run in professional wrestling, calling it a “fan's dream.”

“Imagine seeing the two of them reuniting and having this like one last hurrah,” Paquette said. “Like, that is a wrestling fan’s dream.”

Would it be cool to see Edge and Christian reunited under a slightly adjusted moniker of – probably – Cage and Copeland? No… just kidding; it would be incredible. After watching Cage become one of the top “Collision Cowboys” on AEW's Saturday night show, bringing a little Edge to the new show might be just what Nielsen ordered to get the viewership up week in and week out.