Interest in Evans?

When Lacey Evans was released from WWE in August of 2023, fans openly wondered what the future held for the “Sassy Southern Belle.”

Would she immediately jump to another promotion like, say, Impact/TNA, which could theoretically place her in a prominent role right from the jump at the top of the card? Or would she instead take some time off in order to focus on her interests outside of the ring, saving an opportunity to “Do a Drew” for some point in the future?

Well, as it turns out, Evans opted for the latter, but she did have a chance to do the former, with multiple companies, in fact, even if she ultimately decided to turn them down due to a lack of “passion” for sports entertainment, as the former Superstar revealed in an interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight.

“I have had a lot [of offers], obviously, reach out. But I did WWE for seven years, and it was never my passion. That was never a secret. It was incredible to see my fellow sports entertainers; that is their passion, but I just knew. I went out there and did the best that I could and did my job. But I always looked forward to coming home. My family traveled with me, everywhere I went for the most part. And that was a struggle, right? Because when I got signed with WWE I was a mom and I was a wife. I've been with my husband since I was 15,” Lacey Evans said via SE Scoops.

“It was an incredible opportunity, but it was a lot for whenever you compare what your passion is, and WWE is very, very difficult. You're on the road, well over 300 days a year. They want a lot from you. There was always something in the back of my head going, ‘What the f**k am I doing?'”

So, with it made crystal clear that a career in sports entertainment was far more of a marriage of convenience than the achievement of a lifelong dream, would Evans ever consider returning to The Fed for another run in the promotion? Well, Van Vliet asked Evans that question, too, and needless to say, the answer was fascinating.

Lacey Evans has no desire to return to WWE in the future.

So, after discussing the prospects of continuing her professional wrestling career elsewhere, Chris Van Vliet asked Lacey Evans about the prospects of returning to WWE if the right opportunity ever presented itself.

While it's impossible to ever truly say never when it comes to professional wrestling, as who would have expected CM Punk to even return a month ago, for Evans, it would have to be a pretty sweet deal to get back into the proverbial saddle, as she really doesn't want to get back into the WWE grind.

“Do you want me to lie? No, there's not [a desire to go back]. You know, some people, they wake up, and they put on six-inch stilettos and 10 pounds of makeup and their extensions, and they go walk the red carpet, and they feel amazing. I'm not those people,” Lacey Evans said via Fightful.

“And it was very difficult for me, right? To kind of put on that front. And because WWE does a lot of good stuff for a lot of people, but I just felt like more could be done for my why, right? So for my passions and mental health and addiction, and life struggles and PTSD and all the sh*t that people have to deal with every day. It's like, why the f**k am I on a red carpet right now? Like I'm looking out in the crowd, and I see people that are f*cking hurting, and they're taking photos of my shoes. I'm not gonna lie; I miss some of the people, right? Because it is a struggle, and we do kind of become a family at some point. But I don't I want to I want to help I want to do more. I want to fight different battles that aren't in the ring.”

On one hand, you have to give it to Evans for stepping away from an incredibly financially lucrative opportunity like wrestling for WWE and opting to instead commit her time to helping people who are in need, all the while making sure that she can spend more time with her family. Then again, in the wide world of World Wrestling Entertainment, the only absolute is that there are no absolutes, as even Diesel and Razor Ramon returned despite the men who portrayed the characters, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, working for WCW.